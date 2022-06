Camp Fast Forward is the place to be for any student going to the 8th or 9th grade in the upcoming 2022-23 school year with dreams of obtaining a medical profession. This special camp is being hosted by the SWLA Area Health Education Center (SWLAHEC) and is perfect for a teen that has a genuine interest in working in the medical field. They will learn how to administer first aid, have a chance to get a CPR certification, healthcare simulation and much more. This camp is absolutely free to 8 and 9th graders and will offer a wide variety of medical skill and hands-on training.

