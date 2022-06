The Chicago White Sox fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in the series finale in Toronto. They will head to Tampa Bay, losers of three straight after getting swept by the Jays. A throwing error by Gavin Sheets opened the scoring in the third inning. Raimel Tapia reached third on the miscue and scored when Santiago Espinal hit into a double play. Espinal doubled home Tapia in the fifth to make it 2-0.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO