Data: Ken H. Johnson and Eli Beracha; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe pandemic inflated metro Denver housing prices by 38.5% above the trend line, making the local market the most overpriced it's been in three decades, a new analysis finds.Why it matters: The steep cost of houses is making homeownership less attainable, and current owners are facing a "reckoning" when it comes to declining home values, experts say.By the numbers: The expected average home value for Denver stood at $461,734 in April, but the average actual sales price was $639,316, economists at two Florida universities say.Colorado Springs is even worse, with...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO