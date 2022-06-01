ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conklin Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Girls

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
A Town of Conklin man is accused of having inappropriate contact with two girls. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 40-year-old John Ballard on Thursday,...

