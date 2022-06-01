Conklin Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Girls
A Town of Conklin man is accused of having inappropriate contact with two girls. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 40-year-old John Ballard on Thursday,...991thewhale.com
A Town of Conklin man is accused of having inappropriate contact with two girls. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 40-year-old John Ballard on Thursday,...991thewhale.com
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0