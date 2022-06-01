ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strawberry recall issued by the Food and Drug Administration

By Van Delbridge
 2 days ago

The Food and Drug Administration has recalled a particular brand of strawberries: FreshKampo or HEB after reported cases of Hepatitis A in the U.S. and Canada.

The batches identified by authorities were distributed between March 5th and April 25th, but there is concern for anyone who may have frozen the berries, according to the FDA.

Cisco Flores, Manager of Los Panchos, a local eatery, said safety is a priority for their business.

“So customers and our staff, their safety comes first so we’ll go through all of our strawberry related products and ensure that there is no impacted; and if there is potential for them to be impacted, we’ll pull those and make sure those aren’t being exposed to our customers,” said Flores.

Batches that may have been infected, were sold in March and April at Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Weis Markets.

