Police probe after peacock tortured and killed in Fife

A police investigation has been launched after a man found on fire in east London died.Officers were called by the London Fire Brigade to the area of Central Park, East Ham, at about 2.20am on Thursday to reports of a man injured.Officers and paramedics attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.Enquiries to confirm his identity and inform next of kin are still ongoing.The Metropolitan Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained while the circumstances of his death are investigated.A crime scene remains in place and Central Park remains closed.Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 657/2June. Read More Bradford named UK City of Culture 2025Fire at Czech Alzheimer home kills 2, over 50 injuredUnidentified boy found in suitcase in Indiana laid to rest

