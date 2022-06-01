ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police probe after peacock tortured and killed in Fife

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA peacock has been tortured and killed during a break-in to an aviary in a Fife park. Police have launched an investigation after the bird, known as Malcolm, was found dead at Pittencrieff Park...

www.bbc.com

Cashmire
2d ago

The criminals SHOULD suffer the same fate that they inflicted on the innocent Animals!! No repeat offenders!!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
