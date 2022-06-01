ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, ME

Marcia E. Foulger

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long and full life of faith, love and deliberate optimism, Marcia Elizabeth Foulger died on May 31, 2022, in Brunswick, Maine. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, where her father was a financial officer in the emerging Chrysler Corporation. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years,...

Eliot Field

Eliot Field died at his Dresden, Maine home on the hilltop he loved on May 26, 2022. He was, and will always be, beloved for his sense of wonder. He inspired all those who knew and loved him to pay attention to the present moment to the miracles of life - from the way a cut heals, to the ability to climb a mountain, to the beautiful colors of a sunset, to the way a piece of music can transport us, to the simple joy of a conversation.
John N. Arsenault

John N. ‘‘Jolly’’ Arsenault, a lifelong resident of Boothbay Harbor, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family May 27, 2022 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 92 years old. Jolly was born Oct. 27, 1929 to Bertha Dunton Arsenault and John...
Frank G. Helman

Frank G. Helman, of Boothbay Harbor, died at home Thursday, June 2, with his beloved wife of 32 years, Martha (Peak) Helman, at his side. He was 92 years old. Born and raised in Irwin, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Frank W. and Esther (Gootee) Helman. His father was co-owner of the local newspaper and print shop, and Frank learned the printing trade at his side, both as a linotype operator and as editor of his high school and college papers.
James Weldon Johnson Day weekend celebration starts June 17 in Wiscasset

The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Tribal Populations and the James Weldon Johnson Day Task Force will host a celebration of James Weldon Johnson Day over three days, from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19. The celebration starts in Wiscasset and will mark Maine’s first...
WISCASSET, ME
June 3 update: Midcoast adds 35 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Chewonki Elementary and Middle School graduates 5 June 8

Chewonki Elementary and Middle School is proud to announce the graduation of its eighth-grade class of students on June 8, including Huckleberry Huber-Rees of Alna, Noah Arbuckle of Newcastle, Sinead Bowdish of West Bath, Nyssa Wilkinson of Newcastle, and Hunter Winn of Georgetown. Huckleberry Huber-Rees. Huckleberry Huber-Rees is a graduating...
NEWCASTLE, ME
Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor discuss charter with CSD

Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor selectmen and Community School District Board of Trustees and school committee members reviewed the CSD’s charter May 31. Town and school officials say the charter, a product of 1956 education legislation, is the last of its kind in Maine and no longer meshes with modern municipal and education governance.
BOOTHBAY, ME
What to say

For an opinion or observation this week, all I think of each one I consider mentioning is, what is the point of saying it here. The Uvalde, Texas school slayings as, according to New York Post, the killer played sad music and help entered the room an hour-plus later, did not happen here; as we learn time and again, school shootings can happen anywhere, though, and even if it never happens again anywhere – oh, please let that be true – this one, as the others, has upset and been on the minds of people across America, in vigils, Facebook posts and more.
WISCASSET, ME
Boothbay Region Health Center welcomes Dr. Damon

Dr. Stuart N. Damon will be joining the staff of the Boothbay Region Health Center as medical director on June 1. Dr. Damon is a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and is a Board-Certified Family Physician. He is a graduate of University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and has a master’s in physical therapy from Springfield College. He graduated from UMass Amherst with a bachelor of science in astronomy. He is also an associate clinical professor of medicine in the Division of Primary Care at the University of New England.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Chip Griffin to speak at annual meeting of ‘Friends of Southport Historical Society’

On June 7 at 7 p.m. at the Southport Town Hall, Chip Griffin will speak about “Maine Life in 1820.” His address highlights Maine’s Bicentennial focusing specifically on the Boothbay Harbor Region. His talk will focus particularly on the local region, 1787-1820, especially on the impact, both negative and positive, of the War of 1812 and its consequences. The war led to “The District of Maine” separating from Massachusetts in 1820.Segments of this most interesting talk will look broadly at the role of local privateers (private war ships) that quite fruitfully plundered British shipping in 1812 but – more intimately, for example – the talk with examine the role of local women as crucial midwives during the period.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Juried Members Show opens this Saturday

The Maine Art Gallery’s second show of the season, the Juried Members Show, opens Saturday, June 4 with a reception beginning at 4 p.m. Singer/songwriter Jud Caswell will be on hand to provide music until 7 p.m. The wide ranging exhibit continues through June 25, Wednesday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WISCASSET, ME
The Court of General Sessions

After Lincoln County was formed in 1760, its Court of General Sessions heard cases about violated laws, rather than cases between citizens, which were handled by the Court of Common Pleas. General Sessions attended to offenses against the state, county and town. They included the enforcement of "blue laws" such as bans on fornication, work performed on Sunday, and the sale of liquor. Its duties also covered permits for innholders and ferrymen, the laying out of roads, and conservation of fishways.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Ericka O’Rourke Joins Newcastle Realty

Originally from central New Jersey, Ericka has spent the last 20+ years exploring the countless scenic wonders that Maine has to offer. After many years of searching and dreaming, Ericka and her family purchased a home in the mid-coast with the help of Newcastle Realty. Ericka’s positive experience working with the respected real estate provider was instrumental in her decision to join the Newcastle Realty team.
Voyage of the sailing vessel Elusive from Charleston to East Boothbay

The voyage of the sailing vessel Elusive began in Charleston, South Carolina, on Friday, May 20. Captain Bob Scribner, a past commodore of the Boothbay Harbor Yacht Club, and three crew members were onboard Bob’s newly purchased Swan 44 sailboat. Our destination was some 1,200 miles away, at Luke’s Boatyard in East Boothbay. The 25-year-old-boat was outfitted with a new mainsail and jib, a new chart plotter, and a well-tuned diesel engine, among other items.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Morse-Boothbay loses to Bangor, begins playoffs June 9

The Morse-Boothbay boys lacrosse team lost 18-16 to Bangor at home on McMann Field in Bath on Friday, May 25. Seniors for Morse and Boothbay were honored at the last home game of the regular season. Boothbay’s two seniors are Lucas Hardwick and Sam Page. Morse-Boothbay finished the regular...
BOOTHBAY, ME
May was a Busy Month at The Lincoln Home

We enjoyed a lot of sunshine, laughter, and activities last month at our beautiful home on the River. We are excited to host a series of fun activities this Summer to Celebrate our 95th Birthday! On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. On Saturday evening, August 20, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a Champagne Toast, delicious Nosh foods, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and Silent Auction. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Friday evening, September 23, we host The Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on our lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and cash bar will be offered.
NEWCASTLE, ME
‘Summertime Snapshots’ at Merry Barn

This ongoing community writing event, “Summertime Snapshots,” at The Merry Barn in Edgecomb is for writers and non-writers alike, 18 and older. It is held every first and third Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 1 and 15, July 6 and 20, Aug. 3 and 17. Cost for each session is to be paid at the door.
EDGECOMB, ME
LincolnHealth reports 42 COVID-19 cases for the week of May 23

LincolnHealth reported 42 new cases from 430 tests for the week of May 23. Tests remained the same as the previous week with two less cases making a 9.77% positivity rate. Breakthrough cases rose dramatically from 25 or 61% to 34, 81%. Positive cases for those under 18 remains stably in the single digits with eight cases or 19% of positives.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME

