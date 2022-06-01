ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

BRHS Grand March set for June 9

By Lilly Curtis, News Contributor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, June 9 at 8 p.m., Boothbay Region High School Alumni Association will hold the Grand March at Sherman Field. All are invited to attend and tickets are $5 on site. Allan Crocker, math teacher, athletic director and main organizer of graduation, said the Grand March is an American tradition...

Lincoln Academy Senior Awarded Mainely Character Scholarship

Lincoln Academy senior Alice Skiff was recently awarded a Mainely Character Scholarship for $5000. These are awarded annually to Maine high school seniors who demonstrate exemplary concern for others, responsibility, integrity, and courage. Skiff was selected from 375 scholarship applicants statewide; her scholarship is sponsored by Kathy and David Harrison of Florida.
LINCOLN, ME
Rotary donation makes Grand March attire accessible

Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor has donated $1,310 to offset costs for dry-cleaning and altering dresses and tuxedos for Grand March. Boothbay Region High School Principal Tricia Campbell said the formal wear is provided for the seniors every year by community members and alumni. The extra help from Rotary Club will help make sure everyone has something to wear for the occasion, she said.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Frank G. Helman

Frank G. Helman, of Boothbay Harbor, died at home Thursday, June 2, with his beloved wife of 32 years, Martha (Peak) Helman, at his side. He was 92 years old. Born and raised in Irwin, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Frank W. and Esther (Gootee) Helman. His father was co-owner of the local newspaper and print shop, and Frank learned the printing trade at his side, both as a linotype operator and as editor of his high school and college papers.
Chewonki Elementary and Middle School graduates 5 June 8

Chewonki Elementary and Middle School is proud to announce the graduation of its eighth-grade class of students on June 8, including Huckleberry Huber-Rees of Alna, Noah Arbuckle of Newcastle, Sinead Bowdish of West Bath, Nyssa Wilkinson of Newcastle, and Hunter Winn of Georgetown. Huckleberry Huber-Rees. Huckleberry Huber-Rees is a graduating...
NEWCASTLE, ME
Boothbay Harbor, ME
Maine Education
Boothbay, ME
Education
Chip Griffin to speak at annual meeting of ‘Friends of Southport Historical Society’

On June 7 at 7 p.m. at the Southport Town Hall, Chip Griffin will speak about “Maine Life in 1820.” His address highlights Maine’s Bicentennial focusing specifically on the Boothbay Harbor Region. His talk will focus particularly on the local region, 1787-1820, especially on the impact, both negative and positive, of the War of 1812 and its consequences. The war led to “The District of Maine” separating from Massachusetts in 1820.Segments of this most interesting talk will look broadly at the role of local privateers (private war ships) that quite fruitfully plundered British shipping in 1812 but – more intimately, for example – the talk with examine the role of local women as crucial midwives during the period.
SOUTHPORT, ME
John N. Arsenault

John N. ‘‘Jolly’’ Arsenault, a lifelong resident of Boothbay Harbor, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family May 27, 2022 after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 92 years old. Jolly was born Oct. 27, 1929 to Bertha Dunton Arsenault and John...
Eliot Field

Eliot Field died at his Dresden, Maine home on the hilltop he loved on May 26, 2022. He was, and will always be, beloved for his sense of wonder. He inspired all those who knew and loved him to pay attention to the present moment to the miracles of life - from the way a cut heals, to the ability to climb a mountain, to the beautiful colors of a sunset, to the way a piece of music can transport us, to the simple joy of a conversation.
Free 4th of July Celebration in Bangor at Amphitheater

The Bangor Symphony Orchestra will perform on the 4th of July and it’ll be free to attend at Maine Savings Amphitheater. Here’s your chance to see all the renovations and changes that have been going on non-stop at the venue. It will be free to attend and if...
BANGOR, ME
Volunteers and book donations needed

Want to share your love of books and meet people? If you value our Boothbay Harbor Public Library and would like to support its mission by donating two hours of your time each week this summer, please consider volunteering to staff the checkout desk at our Friends of the Library Used Bookstore. If you are interested, please contact Sam Stevens at 207-350-6772.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Juried Members Show opens this Saturday

The Maine Art Gallery’s second show of the season, the Juried Members Show, opens Saturday, June 4 with a reception beginning at 4 p.m. Singer/songwriter Jud Caswell will be on hand to provide music until 7 p.m. The wide ranging exhibit continues through June 25, Wednesday - Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WISCASSET, ME
James Weldon Johnson Day weekend celebration starts June 17 in Wiscasset

The Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial, Indigenous, and Tribal Populations and the James Weldon Johnson Day Task Force will host a celebration of James Weldon Johnson Day over three days, from Friday, June 17 to Sunday, June 19. The celebration starts in Wiscasset and will mark Maine’s first...
WISCASSET, ME
First Friday returns in Boothbay Harbor

Self-guided journeys led by an art lover’s desire to exercise their imagination. Paintings ... sculpture ... mixed media ... assemblage art ... photography ... pottery ... weaving ... fiber arts. Participating galleries feature new work, hold open houses with refreshments, studio tours, and often offer live demonstrations. Most are...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
High School
Education
United Way welcomes Nicole Evans as director of development

United Way of Mid Coast Maine is pleased to announce that Nicole Evans has joined the organization as director of development. Evans comes to United Way from the American Red Cross, where she served as executive director of the Central and Mid Coast Maine Chapter. Prior to this role, Evans held leadership positions at Mid Coast Humane, and United Way of Southern Maine. During her 12-year tenure at United Way, Evans led community impact and fundraising work, including the organization’s community investment process, and as director of financial stability.
MAINE STATE
Marcia E. Foulger

After a long and full life of faith, love and deliberate optimism, Marcia Elizabeth Foulger died on May 31, 2022, in Brunswick, Maine. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, where her father was a financial officer in the emerging Chrysler Corporation. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert Ernest Foulger; her mother, Mary Alexandra Gesner Clarke; and her father, George Varnum Davis Clarke, who died when Marcia was but 2 years old.
BRUNSWICK, ME
May was a Busy Month at The Lincoln Home

We enjoyed a lot of sunshine, laughter, and activities last month at our beautiful home on the River. We are excited to host a series of fun activities this Summer to Celebrate our 95th Birthday! On July 14, The Boneheads will perform an outdoor evening concert with dancing on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. Delicious offerings from The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and drinks will be available for purchase. On Saturday evening, August 20, we will host our big 95th Birthday Bash with a Roaring 20’s Lawn Party. Dance to The Boneheads, enjoy a Champagne Toast, delicious Nosh foods, cash bar, games, a fun photo booth, and Silent Auction. We encourage 1920’s Dress to add to the flavor of the evening, and to honor the year 1927, we were founded. Friday evening, September 23, we host The Don Campbell Band for an outdoor concert by the river with dancing on our lawn. Once again, The Salty Boyz and Blazing Tomato food trucks, oysters, ice cream and cash bar will be offered.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Project of the Month: Landry/French Construction completes 68,000 s/f Department of Veterans Affairs’ Outpatient Clinic

Portland, ME After a decade of planning, the new 68,000 s/f Department of Veterans Affairs’ Maine Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC), located on West Commercial St., was completed in December 2021 and opened its doors in February 2022. The facility will provide services to more than 100,000 Maine veterans (9.7% of the state’s population).
PORTLAND, ME

