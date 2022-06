Last Thursday night the Rotary Club had the honor of hosting members of the Boothbay Region High School class of 2022. Club members think this is one of the best nights of the year. We are always inspired by the enthusiasm and graciousness and accomplishment of our local young people. In these challenging times the graduating seniors always bring a smile to our faces and hope for the future. Congratulations Class of 2022.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 22 HOURS AGO