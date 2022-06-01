Elections Chief Launches NM Election Fact-Checking Site

President to reconsider extractive leases on 4 million acres. A federal judge has signed off on three settlement agreements that environmental groups are calling a victory for the climate. WildEarth Guardians, Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Western Environmental Law Center had filed lawsuits between between 2016 and 2021 challenging the sale of public lands for fracking in New Mexico, Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. Under the terms of the settlements, the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management will review and reconsider decisions to sell nearly 4 million acres. “This is a big win for the climate and a real test to see if the Biden administration is going to get serious about confronting the climate impacts of selling public lands for fracking,” Jeremy Nichols, Climate and Energy Program director for WildEarth Guardians, said. “With the oil and gas industry bent on despoiling America’s public lands and fueling the climate crisis, this is a critical opportunity for the Biden administration to chart a new path toward clean energy and independence from fossil fuels.” US District Judge Rudolph Contreras issued an order Wednesday upholding the deal. “Our settlements give new hope that we can more effectively confront the climate crisis and protect our health from oil and gas extraction,” said Director of Environment & Health at Physicians for Social Responsibility Barbara Gottlieb.

