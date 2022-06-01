Elections Chief Launches NM Election Fact-Checking Site
Santa Fe Reporter
2 days ago
Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver yesterday launched a fact-checking site for the 2022 election. The state government micro-site distinguishes “rumor versus reality,” for numerous election-related issues, including voter privacy, election results and claims made in the film 2000 Mules (a documentary claiming widespread fraud in the 2000 election, whose claims...
President to reconsider extractive leases on 4 million acres. A federal judge has signed off on three settlement agreements that environmental groups are calling a victory for the climate. WildEarth Guardians, Physicians for Social Responsibility and the Western Environmental Law Center had filed lawsuits between between 2016 and 2021 challenging the sale of public lands for fracking in New Mexico, Colorado, Montana, Utah and Wyoming. Under the terms of the settlements, the US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Land Management will review and reconsider decisions to sell nearly 4 million acres. “This is a big win for the climate and a real test to see if the Biden administration is going to get serious about confronting the climate impacts of selling public lands for fracking,” Jeremy Nichols, Climate and Energy Program director for WildEarth Guardians, said. “With the oil and gas industry bent on despoiling America’s public lands and fueling the climate crisis, this is a critical opportunity for the Biden administration to chart a new path toward clean energy and independence from fossil fuels.” US District Judge Rudolph Contreras issued an order Wednesday upholding the deal. “Our settlements give new hope that we can more effectively confront the climate crisis and protect our health from oil and gas extraction,” said Director of Environment & Health at Physicians for Social Responsibility Barbara Gottlieb.
The Democratic primary race for state attorney general has been a bruiser. State Auditor Brian Colón and Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez have been tossing haymakers at one another over the course of a high-dollar campaign for “the people’s lawyer” in New Mexico. Colón,...
On a recent May afternoon, water gurgles through a ditch down the middle of the La Bajada community, irrigating fields of vegetables and of grain that residents use to feed livestock. Before reaching La Bajada, the water flows west from the Santa Fe River through a pipeline traversing the Pueblo...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lowrider culture is on display in Washington D.C. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History is featuring a 1969 Ford LTD, knows as “Dave’s Dream.” The car is named after David Jaramillo from Chimayo, who started working on the car in the 1970’s. After Jaramillo died, his family and local […]
