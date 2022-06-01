ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowans Warned About “Rolling Blackouts” This Summer

By Eric Stone
 3 days ago
Demand could exceed supply when it comes to energy this summer, and therefore experts are warning residents in Iowa and 14 other states to expect "rolling blackouts". It feels like we've barely had a taste of spring in the Hawkeye state and now, here comes summer. According to the Des Moines...

kiwaradio.com

Power Outages Predicted In Iowa This Summer Due To Demand

Statewide Iowa — An organization that evaluates the reliability of the nation’s electric grid says there’s a high risk of energy shortfalls in Iowa this summer. According to The Des Moines Register, the Iowa Utilities Board is urging the companies that provide electricity to Iowans to prepare customers for what may be ahead. A non-profit that analyzes the North American power grid noted that temperatures and drought conditions are predicted to be above normal this summer in the western half of the United States.
tspr.org

Omicron variant cases increase in southeast Iowa

Health department leaders in Lee County and Des Moines County have both reported increases of infections from the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Lee County Health Department Administrator Michele Ross said the latest numbers revealed 21 positive cases among residents during a recent seven-day period. However, that is down from the 32 positive cases reported in the county during the previous week. Ross said those numbers do not account for those Lee County residents who have opted to use a take-home test kit.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer

The planned sale of a troubled Iowa nursing home chain to an East Coast developer has been scuttled partly due to quality-of-care issues. QHC Facilities, which owns eight skilled-nursing facilities and two assisted-living centers in Iowa, filed for bankruptcy in late December. The previous owner of the company, Jerry Voyna, died last year. His wife, Nancy, took […] The post Resident-care issues scuttle sale of Iowa nursing homes to East Coast developer appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Camping Rules to Live By

The summer camping season is underway and DNR State Parks Bureau chief, Sherry Arntzen, hopes everyone remembers the rules and etiquette of the great outdoors. Arntzen says you’ll usually have lots of people around you, and it’s important to think of others. She says don’t let crowded conditions...
bleedingheartland.com

Why I’m supporting Grace Van Cleave for Iowa Senate district 17

Jamie Burch Elliott is a former director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood in Iowa. I support pro-choice fighter Grace Van Cleave in the June 7 Democratic primary to represent Iowa Senate district 17 because we need her. Beyond that, she’s my friend. So, I’d like to tell you a little bit about her, and to ask you to vote for her in Tuesday’s primary.
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Farmers Used The Warm Weather To Catch Up In The Field

Iowa farmers enjoyed 4 days suitable for farm work as rain fell through parts of the week, said USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. During this time, farmers completed tasks such as planting, cutting hay, and applying chemicals. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig commented on the report saying. Recent rainfall across...
iheart.com

11 Iowa Counties Report Invasive Species of Jumping Worms

(Iowa) -- 11 Iowa counties are reporting an invasive species of jumping worms. Iowa State University Entomologist Donald Lewis says the worms get their name by the way they jump when they're disturbed. He says, over time, the species will eat enough organic matter to change soil composition, leading to erosion and other problems. The worms originated in East Asia were noticed in Illinois and Wisconsin first but have been spreading in Iowa in recent years, first detected in 2017. Iowa counties that have reported jumping worms include:
theperrynews.com

Rep. Axne has earned Iowa’s most bipartisan house member ranking

I’m pleased to share that for the second year in a row I’ve been named the most bipartisan member of the Iowa congressional delegation by the Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy. I was also named the 20th most bipartisan member of the...
94.1 KRNA

Cheese Is The Latest Recall To Hit Iowa Stores

The latest of the food recalls to hit Iowa grocery stores might not be a favorite amongst dairy lovers. A Kansas City cheese company is recalling several of its cheese products due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children and the elderly.
bleedingheartland.com

Iowa wildflower Wednesday: Great Waterleaf

Lora Conrad features a native perennial at different stages of development. Great Waterleaf aka Appendaged Waterleaf (Hydrophyllum appendiculatum) is one of only two native Hydrophyllum species in Iowa. The other is Virginia Waterleaf (Hydrophyllum virginianum), which Bleeding Heartland featured here. Great Waterleaf is a native perennial that thrives in partial...
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Firefighters Take Special Training to Help Put out California Wildfires

A firefighter's work is never done. Unfortunately, firefighters in Eastern Iowa have been busy lately, having to deal with a blaze yesterday that caused severe damage at the Dairy Queen on Wilson Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids as well as one last month at a Johnson County restaurant, which also caused significant damage that will keep Shuey's closed until further notice. Not to mention the numerous fires we don't always hear about.
1380kcim.com

Average Gas Prices In Iowa Climb 12 Cents From Last Week

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Iowa climbed more than a dime last week. As of Wednesday, June 1, prices were recorded at $4.35 across the state, a 12-cent rise from last week and a $1.47 higher than a year ago. The national average climbed seven cents to $4.67 as motorists fully move into the busiest drive times of the year. Retail diesel prices dropped by three cents in the last seven days to a statewide average of $5.17 per gallon. This is still $2.12 higher than last year but 37 cents below the $5.54 national average. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.16 per gallon. Natural gas prices dropped nearly a dollar after a sharp jump at the end of May to $8.33/MMBtu at the Henry Hub reporting site.
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Employer Faces Wrongful Death Charges

The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

