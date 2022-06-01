Iowans Warned About “Rolling Blackouts” This Summer

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Iowa climbed more than a dime last week. As of Wednesday, June 1, prices were recorded at $4.35 across the state, a 12-cent rise from last week and a $1.47 higher than a year ago. The national average climbed seven cents to $4.67 as motorists fully move into the busiest drive times of the year. Retail diesel prices dropped by three cents in the last seven days to a statewide average of $5.17 per gallon. This is still $2.12 higher than last year but 37 cents below the $5.54 national average. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.16 per gallon. Natural gas prices dropped nearly a dollar after a sharp jump at the end of May to $8.33/MMBtu at the Henry Hub reporting site.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO