ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Israeli prime minister: Laser air defense to cost $2 per missile interception

By Christopher Hutton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5oL5_0fwrSLLC00

Israel ' s new laser-based air defense system will cost just $2 per interception, the country's leader announced Wednesday.

The country's new air defense system, known as Iron Beam, will only cost the country $2 per interception, a significant cost reduction compared to existing shoot-down systems, which cost tens of thousands to millions to track and eliminate missiles aimed at the country, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett estimated.

ISRAEL SIGNS FIRST FREE TRADE DEAL WITH AN ARAB STATE

"Until today, it cost us a lot of money to intercept each rocket. Today they [the enemy] can invest tens of thousands of dollars in a rocket, and we will invest $2 on the electricity for intercepting that rocket," Bennett said in a video issued by his office, according to Reuters .

"This is a game changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Bennett added during a visit to Israeli manufacturer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Israel has been a frequent target of rocket and bomb attacks from the Palestinian Authority and Lebanon, including several back-and-forth barrages from the surrounding countries.

Israeli officials reported successful tests in April, posting a video of the system shooting down a mortar, rocket, and unmanned aerial vehicle.

"This is the world's first energy-based weapons system that uses a laser to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets & mortars at a cost of $3.50 per shot," Bennett said in a celebratory tweet.

It is unclear why Bennett's estimated cost of $3.50 per interception in April decreased to $2 in his Wednesday remarks.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Israeli officials have been developing the Iron Beam since 2016.

The new laser system is expected to become active in early 2023, according to Bennett.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Weapon System That Could Stop Russian Missile Strikes

Ukraine's lack of long-range fires could be causing problems for its military. While Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has listed Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as one of the most important weapons to support Ukraine’s defense, it does not appear as though any longer-range rockets or missiles have been sent to Ukraine. Such weapons, which are not on the State Department’s published lists of U.S. military aid provided to Ukraine, could give the Ukrainians the ability to target Russia’s missile launch locations, airfields, and staging areas inside Russia from safer standoff distances.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Drone destroys Russian landing ship supplying anti-aircraft missiles to Putin's troops on Snake Island as Ukraine vows to 'destroy and burn out' enemy units 'like cockroaches or locusts'

Ukraine today showed a video claiming to be a military drone hit on a Russian landing ship supplying a TOR anti-aircraft missile system to Snake Island. The footage appears to show the destruction of a large Serna-type landing craft in an air strike. 'Enemy units remaining on Snake Island remain...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Defense#Laser#Missiles#Israeli#Iron Beam#Arab#Reuters#The Palestinian Authority
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin unleashes the Terminators: Russia's much-vaunted war vehicles are finally deployed as Ukraine continues to obliterate invading tanks with the help of British missiles

Vladimir Putin has finally deployed his 'Terminator' military vehicles in battle in Ukraine as Kyiv continues to obliterate invading Russian tanks with the help of British missiles. Video shows the much-vaunted armoured vehicles, which are designed to support infantry units fighting in urban areas, in the Donbas region in eastern...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russian troops ‘launch hunt-to-kill missions’ to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country as the Kremlin hails fresh advances

Murderous Russian troops have launched ‘hunt to kill’ missions to purge top Ukrainian officials in the east of the country. Regional leaders are said to be constantly on the move to avoid death squads reminiscent of the ‘Red Terror’ carried out by Bolsheviks after FirstWorld War according to the police chief in the Luhansk region of the Donbas.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
209K+
Followers
65K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy