ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Convicted child rapist turned illegal immigrant nabbed in Massachusetts sanctuary city

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA convicted child rapist turned illegal immigrant who initially entered the U.S. in New York had spent years hiding out in a Massachusetts sanctuary city before ICE arrested the foreign fugitive last week. Vagner Brito Paixao, a criminal fugitive previously convicted and sentenced to serve 14 years in prison...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Boston

California man charged with groping woman on redeye to Boston

BOSTON – A California man has been charged with allegedly groping two women on a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Boston on Tuesday. One female passenger reported that Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 42, of Modesto, California, who was sitting next to her touched her thigh and groin while she was taking care of her baby. She called for help and said, "This man just groped me." A second female passenger, who was sitting across the aisle from Dhillon said he grabbed her groin and buttocks when she stood up in the aisle. The flight crew then moved Dhillon to another part of the plane. When the plane landed in Boston, he was escorted off the plane by police and arrested. Dhillon said he was sleeping at the time, claiming that he took an Ambien to help him sleep and any physical contact was accidental.Dhillon faces two counts of abusive sexual contact . He has been held without bail and has another hearing Thursday to see if he will be released before trial. If convicted, he could face three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, MA
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Somerville, MA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Curtatone
The Independent

US puts $5m bounty on ‘drug queen’ thought to head notorious Honduran crime cartel

The US government has put a $5m bounty on a grandmother “drug queen” it claims heads up a notorious Honduran crime cartel.Herlinda Bobadilla, who is also known as La Chinda, is accused by officials of leading a criminal family that smuggles cocaine from Honduras to the US.The reward is also being offered for the arrest of her sons, Juan Carlos and Tito Montes Bobadilla.Authorities accuse Ms Bobadilla of running a drug smuggling network using planes, boats, and trucks that move the drugs from Colombia through Panama, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, and eventually into the United States.“Their leadership roles in the Montes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Rape#Violent Crime#Ero Rrb#Ice#Brazilian#Democratic#Ero Boston#Field Office
PIX11

‘Most dangerous drug trafficker in the world’ extradited to NY: Colombia’s president

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Agents from Homeland Security Investigations arrived in New York Wednesday night with Dairo Antonio Usuga David, an alleged Colombian drug lord “comparable only to Pablo Escobar,” Colombia’s President, Ivan Duque, said Thursday. “He is not only the most dangerous drug trafficker in the world,” Duque added, “but he is the murderer […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Brazil
Reason.com

Sheriff Agrees To Stop Stealing Cannabis Cash From Armored Cars, Saying His Deputies 'Are Not Highway Robbers'

Empyreal Logistics, a Pennsylvania-based company that transports cash from state-licensed marijuana businesses, has reached a settlement with the San Bernardino County, California, Sheriff's Department, which had seized more than $1 million from Empyreal's armored cars. The Justice Department, which was holding the money pending federal forfeiture, agreed to return all of it last month. According to a joint statement that Empyreal and the sheriff's department issued on Friday, "both parties understand that each [was] acting in good faith when the stops were conducted and have come to an understanding that will enable both sides to move forward amicably."
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fox News

Fox News

755K+
Followers
159K+
Post
632M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy