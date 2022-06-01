Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after north Fresno crash
A driver was arrested and accused of driving under the influence after a crash in north Fresno early Wednesday morning. It happened after 1:30 am on Blackstone Avenue near Spruce Avenue. Fresno police said the driver slammed her SUV into the back of a parked trailer by the Garden View Inn. No one was hurt. The woman was taken into custody. Blackstone Avenue was closed for a couple of hours between Spruce and Beechwood. The street has since been reopened.
