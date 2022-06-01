ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE Newsfeed: Teen remains in custody, Water running low, Cold front, Downtown space center, Albuquerque’s history

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07kqAo_0fwrQcDr00

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[2] A northern New Mexico community’s well is running dry – On top of the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire burning in northern New Mexico, some communities say they are running out of water. Since the fire started officials quickly realized they could not supply the fire department and the residents of Buena Vista. Residents are now having to gather their own water and ration it. The past few years, “The Mutual Domestic Water Association” has wanted to build a new well for the area. Now with the fire, the aquifer has dropped to a dangerous level. A project like that is estimated to cost around half a million dollars. so far they have been granted about $270,000. Lawmakers are asking the governor to step in and help secure the additional funding needed to get the project done.

[3] Storm chances, winds and cooler temperatures – A strong east canyon wind is coming in through the Metro Wednesday morning, but the wind will die down throughout the morning. The wind is from a backdoor cold front arriving from the east, which will keep temperatures 10-20 degrees cooler in the east plains today. Moisture will arrive in the east as well, with low clouds in northeast NM through the early afternoon, and storms in southeast plains of New Mexico this afternoon and evening. We will be under a low threat of severe weather, and one or two storms may produce damaging wind and hail, along with some heavy downpours and lightning.

[4] Albuquerque among finalists for potential space hub – The city of Albuquerque is hoping downtown will become a hub for the space industry. Out of more than 500 applicants the city is among 60 finalists eligible for up to $100 million in federal grant money. The proposal is to build a $75 million “Space Valley Center” on a city-owned parking lot downtown. The three-story, 93,000 square foot building would have co-working areas, labs and a specialized auditorium. The city should know by the fall if they will be awarded the grant.

[5] Museum exhibit shows glimpse into Albuquerque’s history – An exhibit at the Albuquerque Museum shows what it took to create the city of Albuquerque. The exhibit titled “We Built This City” uses some of the city’s oldest photos and videos to take visitors back as far as the 1870’s. Guests will learn about the people behind the city’s development and how many of the historic structures came to be. The exhibit runs through October.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy