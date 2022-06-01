ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Local restaurants a boon for Morgan’s Place Cemetery

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 2 days ago

SIDNEY — Dine-To-Donate is a fundraising program that has been utilized for many years in Sidney. Recently, Morgan’s Place Cemetery has been the recipient of the proceeds. Dine-To-Donate works when customers patronize a certain restaurant on a certain day and time. The restaurant then makes a donation to...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Sidney Daily News

JC Community Days royalty

Kinley Bunke, left, daughter of Derrick and Katie Bunke was crowned 2022 Little Miss of Jackson Center Community Days Festival. Haylee Shields, daughter of David and Misty Shields was crowned 2022 Queen of Jackson Center Community Days Festival. Both were crowned on Thursday, June 2.
JACKSON CENTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

Senior Center to host summer dance

SIDNEY — The Senior Center is hosting a Summer Dance on Friday June 10 at 7 p.m. Anyone age 50 and better is invited to kick off the summer with a night of “summer” fun and “beach” worthy music. Those dressed in the theme of beach party can be entered into a special drawing.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Family Days planned at Johnston Farm

PIQUA — Family Days at the Johnston Farm is planned for Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, from noon to 5 p.m. John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours. Families can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad and grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family. Allow time to visit the newly renovated Johnston Home to learn more about the family and how they lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight to the lives of the first people to call Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive the time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at four miles an hour on the end of a tow rope.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Experienced graphic designer starts business in Sidney

SIDNEY – Whether it’s restaurant menus, newsletters, or anything in between, Marci Johnson, a graphic designer with over 18 years of experience, has probably created one. In March, she started her own graphic design business called Marci Lynn Design, LLC which is based out of Sidney. Johnson has...
SIDNEY, OH
Urbana Citizen

A glimpse of history through the eyes of a home

Whoever uttered the old adage, “If these walls could talk…” surely had a historic home … OK, maybe they didn’t. But here in the City of Urbana, many residents and business owners have uttered that same saying as they have worked on restoring these treasured old homes and buildings.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Dayton's Rubi Girls say goodbye to one of their own

Dayton’s Pride Celebration is this weekend and this year, The Rubi Girls will join in the festivities without one of their own. She was a member of the comedic drag troupe who had only been with them for a few years, but one who made a big impression everywhere she appeared.
DAYTON, OH
1077 WRKR

Ohio Riverside Castle is a Bargain at $2.5 Million?

Bradley Delp of Rossford, Ohio spent four years building his dream castle on the Maumee River. The six-bedroom abode was going to be his final family luxury home. He finally completed it in 2007, but then just two years later, he and his family moved out. Now, after letting it...
ROSSFORD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Charity#Morgan S Place Cemetery#Culver#State Route 589
Lima News

Tom Ahl celebrates 60th anniversary with car giveaway

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — The Tom Ahl Family of Dealerships will celebrate its 60th year in business with a brand new Fiat 500X car giveaway, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 13 at Tom Ahl dealership, 2525 Allentown Road, Lima. Sign up here or in our stores for...
LIMA, OH
dayton.com

Dayton food history: How 5 beloved businesses got their start

Dayton has a rich history in restaurants, dining and places to find food. Almost all have a common theme: Their founders took chances and believed in their new ideas. Here are five stories about the early days of these Dayton businesses and the people who made them. Cassano’s modest beginnings...
DAYTON, OH
Urbana Citizen

Burroughs, Henry engaged

William Whitt of Springfield and Heidi (Ty) Burroughs of St. Paris proudly announce the engagement of their daughter Kali Whitt to Tristen Henry. Tristen is the son of Josh (Brandi) Henry of St. Paris and Jennifer Bailey of Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Kali and Tristen of Springfield, formerly St. Paris,...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Canal Music Fest set for Saturday, June 11

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Area Arts Council will present the 2022 Canal Music Fest on Saturday, June 11, at 6 p.m. at City Park in Tipp City. This year’s event is presented by Edison State Community College and Thrivent Financial Associate Matt Buehrer and will feature “Head Games — The Foreigner Tribute,” local favorite “Stranger” and Tipp City’s own Zach Nelson.
TIPP CITY, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

20 Beach Towns Within Driving Distance of Cincinnati to Visit this Summer

While the tri-state area is landlocked (we are in the midwest) there are still some beachy towns around Cincinnati. They may not tout the perfect white sands of warmer climates, but there are plenty of places right on a body of water of some sort just waiting to be explored. Check out the spots on this list any weekend through the rest of the summer. CityBeat's sister paper Cleveland Scene contributed to part of this slideshow.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Strawberry Festival returns this weekend

TROY — The Troy Strawberry Festival will be making its return this weekend to its original format after being canceled for the last two summers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Troy Strawberry Festival was canceled in 2020 and replaced in 2021 with a smaller version, the Strawberry Jam, due to the pandemic, but the full festival will be back this weekend, kicking off with the Strawberry Jam – Hometown Celebration from 5-9 p.m. Friday, June 3.
TROY, OH
dailyphew.com

Dog Is Worried That Her Little Brother Will Have To Go To The Vet

Kira Wilson, a lady from Dayton, Ohio, was concerned when she handed off her beloved French Bulldog called Laszlo at the vet’s office for multiple medical examinations and surgery earlier this month. When Kira came home, she discovered that a family member was much more concerned than she was.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Historic Jet set to move to Armstrong Museum Monday

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County residents will be sharing the roadway Monday afternoon as the Armstrong Air & Space Museum transports their historic Learjet 28 Longhorn to its final home on the southwest corner of the museum grounds. The jet’s final move has been a project two years in the...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Darke County Parks to hold native plant sale

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ native plant sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center on Saturday, June 4. This year, DCP is welcoming four native plant vendors who will be selling a large variety of native plants, trees and shrubs. Vendors include Down Nature’s Path, The Milkweed Patch, Native Ohio Plants and Deeply Rooted Landscapes.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Miamiville restaurant sells 128-ounce bloody mary topped with full rotisserie chicken, cheeseburgers

MIAMIVILLE, Ohio — You're going to need to gather your friends to finish this ginormous bloody mary that could also serve as dinner at a restaurant in Miamiville. Miamiville Trailyard, which is located on the Little Miami Scenic Trail, is serving up what it's calling the Goliath Mary. Just like its giant-like name, the Goliath Mary is 128 ounces, which equals eight of the restaurant's regular bloody marys.
MIAMIVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Rotary Club awards four scholarships

SIDNEY — The Sidney Rotary Club has announced the winners of the Sidney Rotary Scholarships. The club had 36 applications from nine different schools in Shelby County. “The young men and women who applied were amazing. The Rotary Scholarship committee had a challenging job narrowing down the top candidate,” said Will Balling, Sidney Rotary Club Scholarship Committee chair.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

COVID cases see small rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw a small increase this past week. There are currently 265 active COVID cases in the county — up nine cases from the 254 cases reported last week. In total, Shelby County has reported 11,174 cases of COVID-19 with 367...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH

