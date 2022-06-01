ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Midnight Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast: Jin Ki-joo Wi Ha-jun Park Hoon Kil Hae-yeon Kim Hye-yoon. A serial killer ruthlessly hunts down a deaf woman through the streets of South Korea after she witnesses his brutal crime. Is Midnight on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Midnight in its online library at the time of...

GamesRadar

This Hulu deal slashes your subscription to $1 a month

Hulu deals are currently dropping the subscription price down to just $1 per month for the first three months - a fair shake less than the normal $6.99p/m price. Tying in with 'National Streaming Day' (no, we didn't realise that was a thing either), the week-long promotion runs until May 27 and saves you a tidy $17.97 on the sticker price overall. However, it's only available for new and eligible returning subscribers, so don't get your hopes up if you already have an active Hulu membership. For context, 'eligible returning subscribers' means anyone who cancelled one or more months ago.
Primetimer

CBS and Paramount+ are finding that streaming viewers actually like network shows

"CBS is responsible for 17 of the top 30 titles on sibling streamer Paramount+," says Josef Adalian. "Given the emphasis all streamers, including Paramount+, put on their own ever-lengthening rosters of pricey originals, it might seem surprising that more than half of the most popular programs on Paramount Global’s signature streamer come from the decidedly unsexy world of network TV. And yet, when you think about it, it’s actually not that much of a shock. Nielsen’s weekly lists of top SVOD shows regularly include multiple network TV staples, both current (NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy) and past (Seinfeld, Criminal Minds). During Netflix’s formative years as a streaming platform, network comedies such as Friends, The Office, and Parks and Recreation consistently tallied more viewing hours than many of the company’s own early slate of originals, which is why those shows are are now being used to build the subscriber base for NBCUniversal’s Peacock and WB Discovery’s HBO Max. And some of the biggest streaming success stories in recent years have been series that were either aired on (or were originally developed for) broadcast and basic cable platforms, including You (Lifetime), Emily in Paris (Paramount Network), Lucifer (Fox), and Manifest (NBC.)" Adalian adds: "Instead of green-lighting fancy period dramas or Emmy-bait anthology series in a bid to compete with the premium fare on streaming, it opted to keep evolving its proven formula of procedural dramas and big-laugh comedies."
Where to Watch and Stream John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum Free Online

Cast: Keanu Reeves Halle Berry Laurence Fishburne Mark Dacascos Asia Kate Dillon. Super-assassin John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.
StyleCaster

Hulu Is Giving Away Subscriptions For Just $1—Sign Up Now & Save 85% Off Before the Sale Ends

Click here to read the full article. With thousands of TV shows, including PEN15, Only Murders in the Building and The Handmaid’s Tale, it makes sense why users want to know how much Hulu costs and what deals it has to subscribe to the service for even cheaper. Watch Hulu $6.99+ Buy Now Hulu launched in October 2007 as a streaming service owned by NBC Universal and The Walt Disney Company. Since its launch, Hulu’s library boasts more than 1,650 TV shows and 2,500 movies, making it one of the most expansive streaming services out there. As of 2021, Hulu has more than 42.8...
Outsider.com

Timeline for Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Receives an Update

Netflix has held its rank as the world’s leading streaming platform for years. However, recently the company has come under fire for a litany of controversial changes. And, frankly, none of them have been to the benefit of subscribers. A couple of controversial instances affecting Netflix’s long-held reign include 150 U.S. layoffs in early May. That particular decision was preceded by the company’s choice to introduce ad-supported content to the platform within the year. Now though, we have some marginally good news for Netflix subscribers. The latest news regarding the coming change states the streaming platform is reportedly not moving forward with its password-sharing crackdown as quickly as we thought.
EW.com

Kevin Hart goes from bumbling idiot to feared assassin in first trailer for The Man From Toronto

Kevin Hart is faking it until he makes it in The Man From Toronto. EW has your exclusive first look at Netflix's new action comedy that stars Hart as a screw-up sales consultant who can't seem to do anything right. When his latest mistake — showing up to the wrong Airbnb — results in a case of mistaken identity with the world's deadliest assassin (Woody Harrelson), known only as the "Man from Toronto," he's forced to impersonate the contract killer ... the only problem is, he can't stand violence.
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
Where to Watch and Stream I Want to Eat Your Pancreas Free Online

Cast: Mahiro Takasugi Lynn Jun Fukushima Shin-ichiro Miki Atsuko Tanaka. After his classmate and crush is diagnosed with a pancreatic disease, an average high schooler sets out to make the most of her final days. Is I Want to Eat Your Pancreas on Netflix?. I Want to Eat Your Pancreas...
BGR.com

Discover secret hidden Netflix categories with these free plugins

Netflix has had an interesting journey. From being universally loved by its users in the earlier days of the streaming services boom to lately hemorrhaging users for a number of reasons, Netflix is trying to find the best way to combat the ever-crowding streaming landscape. Sure, the service started by...
Marvel Star Bruce Campbell Hilariously Agrees to Replace Amber Heard as Mera

People are still reeling days after the result of Johnny Depp's multi-million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard was released and now that the dust has finally settled, I think it would be safe to say that the Aquaman actress' career is in jeopardy after she lost the highly-publicized case. Amber...
Digital Trends

The problem with Disney and its queer-coded villains

Disney villains are an institution for the Mouse House. Far more interesting than the studio’s heroes and often the most memorable part of its films, villains are as important to Disney’s success as the princesses that built the company. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the studio’s first film, but the Evil Queen is far more enduring than the weak and nearly inconsequential girl at the center of the story. The Little Mermaid, the film that launched the Disney Renaissance and established the modern slate of princesses, features a precocious redhead as the protagonist, but it’s the villain, the larger-than-life octopus/woman Ursula, that secured the film a place in the pantheon of animated classics.
Stranger Things 4: Charlie Heaton Responds to Fan Complaints About Jonathan Byer's Disappointing Character Arc

Now that Stranger Things Season 4 is finally streaming on Netflix, fans can finally witness the Hawkins crew's last dive into the Upside Down while going against the show's most menacing villain, Vecna. Although the fans delightfully welcomed the show together with the ensemble cast, some of them are concerned about Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers, who appears to be confused and totally disoriented throughout the whole season.
Aquaman 2’s Star Dolph Lundgren Recalls Filming with Amber Heard: "She Was Very Kind"

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were the subjects of recent major news headlines as the two goes against each other in an elaborate defamation trial. One of Heard's most controversial claims is her latest outing in the DCEU sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, proclaiming that her role as Mera in the DC sequel was dragged due to her current situation.
Variety

Pluto TV Plans to Launch ’60 Minutes’ Streaming Channel

Click here to read the full article. CBS News’ venerable  “60 Minutes” is creating a time machine, of sorts. The long-running newsmagazine will form the bulk of a new channel at Pluto TV, the ad-supported streaming outlet that is, like CBS News, part of Paramount Global. The streaming channel is expected to launch sometime this year, Bill Owens, executive producer of the show, told staffers Thursday. “The channel will allow us to share our broadcast and historic archive with the wider world,” Owens told employees in a memo. Nicole Young, a longtime producer who works with “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley, will...
Where to Watch and Stream Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday Free Online

Cast: America Young Laila Berzins Nakia Burrise Greg Chun Jacob Craner. Enjoy high-sea thrills as Barbie, Chelsea and the rest of the Roberts family set sail on an adventure cruise. "Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday" tells the story of Chelsea, Barbie’s precocious youngest sister, and the rest of the Roberts family as they set sail on an adventure cruise for her seventh birthday. When they cross the International Date Line, Chelsea discovers her actual birthday has been lost and she embarks on a fantastical journey through an enchanted jungle island in order to save it.
The Verge

Netflix’s anti-password sharing experiment in Peru reportedly leaves users confused

Netflix’s test to crack down on password sharing has reportedly left some users confused, according to a report from Rest of World. The streaming service started experimenting with password-sharing solutions in Peru, Chile, and Costa Rica in March, prompting subscribers in these markets to pay an additional fee to enable streaming for others outside their household who use the same account.
