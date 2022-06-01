ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doylestown, PA

Doylestown AGT Contestant Milks the Audience with ‘Parmesan Song,’ Gets Big Cheese Simon Cowell’s ‘Yes’

By Dan Weckerly
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wk0BV_0fwrQPhI00
Image via America's Got Talent at YouTube.

Ben Lapudis, Doylestown singer-songwriter, on America's Got Talent.

Ben Lapudis, a 29-year-old singer-songwriter from Doylestown, took the America’s Got Talent stage last night for his big shot at stardom.

He accompanied himself on the guitar, performing a self-penned piece called “Parmesan Song.” The piece is an ode to Lapudis’ apparent longstanding frustration with waiters at Italian restaurants who usurp the task of sprinkling cheese on pasta dishes.

The song had no true melodic arc. Its lyrics were engaging in a satirical way (“Why are they so stingy? Is there a shortage of Parmesan?”). And Lapudis’ guitar skills were adequate.

The judges — Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sophia Vergara, and Simon Cowell — lost interest rather quickly. Lapudis was barely a quarter through his magnum opus when he received three Xs, just one vote away from being immediately ushered off the stage.

Klum, however, hung in.

And the audience began to warm to the performance.

As Lapudis continued — now bellowing his lyrics — the crowd was on its feet in support.

Eventually, even Klum found the presentation too cheesy. But the audience continued to roar its support, giving the Bucks County performer a standing ovation.

As the wave of appreciation for the “Parmesan Song” continued to wash over the stage, Cowell caved, withdrawing his X.

Mandel remained firm in his No vote. Klum then switched to a Yes.

Vergara, who seemed confused throughout, changed her mind and sided with Klum and Cowell. She seemed to regret it almost instantly, saying, “It was a horrific song, and now we’re gonna have to hear this guy again,” she said.

But by then, Ben Lapudis had advanced, sending the AGT crowd into a joyous frenzy.

Comments / 2

Related
Norristown Times Herald

Television: Trio of retirements shake up the media landscape

Retirement or departure from long-time broadcast berths explain why three of Philadelphia broadcasting’s best known and most popular figures will be missing from local air. Sports commentators Mike Missanelli from The Fanatic (97.5 FM) and , mostly heard on WIP (94.1 FM) have signed off from their regular programs, Missanelli leaving last Tuesday after declining to sign a new contract with The Fanatic, Didinger putting down his mike, pen, and notebooks after a prestigious career as a sports reporter for two newspapers and several radio and TV outlets.
WFMZ-TV Online

Musical group from Reading to perform at Coca-Cola Park in July

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A musical group that hails from Berks County will perform at Coca-Cola Park in July. Go Go Gadjet will take the stage on Friday, July 15 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The musical group is from...
READING, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Man’s Mom — an Influential Puppeteer Who Strung Together an Influential Career — Passes Away at 99

The creative puppet designs of Margo Lovelace, who was remembered by her Doylestown son on the occasion of her passing at age 99.Image via The Puppet Proposition at YouTube. Margo Lovelace was a working mother like countless others. But the performing career in which supported her family was anything but common. Her now-adult son, Doylestown’s David Visser, remembered her story-filled, storied life for Janice Compton at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Doylestown, PA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Simon Cowell
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Kathy Levine, the Returning Host of QVC?

Kathy Levine was one of the OG queens of QVC. Her witty ad-libs, charming personality, charismatic style, entrepreneurial skills, and friendships with personalities like Joan Rivers, helped her rise to home shopping stardom throughout the 1980s until 2000. QVC loyalists had not forgotten this queen. So, it’s no wonder they were ecstatic about her return as a guest host on QVC in 2022. Newer fans want to know all about this spectacular host. We reveal more about her path to QVC and back in this Kathy Levine wiki.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YourErie

Hersheypark: Bag policies at the sweetest place on earth

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hersheypark, the sweetest place on earth is now open every day until September 5. But, as with any amusement park, there are rules, policies, and procedures that guests need to follow to ensure their safety, the safety of employees, and of other guests. One of the significant policies that change from […]
HERSHEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agt#Cheese#Parmesan#Italian
BUCKSCO.Today

West Chester Native’s Husband — an International Cricket Star — Brings New Life to Region’s History with the Sport

Last summer, Liam Plunkett, a cricket star who won the World Cup with England in 2019, moved with his wife, West Chester native Emeleah Erb, to her hometown. Now, he’s playing for the local pro team and breathing new life into the region’s deep history with the centuries-old sport, writes Jonathan Tannenwald for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
WEST CHESTER, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Summer Season at Lake Luxembourg: ‘For Hardcore People Who Don’t Mind a Little Mud’

The red-bellied cooters at Lake Luxembourt, like this one, should fare very well during a draining-dredging project of their home this summer. Red-bellied cooters in Middletown’s Lake Luxembourg might soon lose some elbow room. The tighter turtle quarters will result from a purposeful draining of 3.5 feet of the pool’s waters. Rock Withers, with the Daily Utahan, explained the project.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Thrillist

The Best Philadelphia-Area Beaches You Can Drive to This Summer

It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
590K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy