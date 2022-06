Susan Stearns, 77, died peacefully at home in River Forest on May 25, 2022. She was surrounded by loved ones and attended by the family golden retriever, Chevy. Born in Milwaukee, she spent her young life in Iowa City and Columbus. After earning her degree from Ohio University, she moved to Oak Park to become a teacher, earning extra certifications to take on a special ed classroom. She parked her Ford Cougar at the service station at Oak Park Avenue and Madison, and that’s where she met Dennis M. Stearns II, whom she married in 1971 and who preceded her in death in 2003.

OAK PARK, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO