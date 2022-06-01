ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TX

Madison Co authorities search for escaped TDCJ inmate

By Matt McGovern
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uf5a_0fwrPl8B00

MADISON COUNTY, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Criminal Justice continued the search for escaped inmate Gonzalo Artemio Lopez in Madison County on Tuesday night.

The Madison County Office of Emergency Management posted on social media at 10:00 p.m. that Lopez may be in the area of State Highway 21 and the Navasota River. TDCJ and local law enforcement were in the area conducting searches and surveillance. Residents of the area were urged to report any suspicious activity to 9-1-1, and to remain secured in their locations if they had information regarding Lopez.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48nDCo_0fwrPl8B00
Gonzalo Artemio Lopez.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media Wednesday morning that all roadways in North Zulch had reopened. Law enforcement will be in the area as the search continues. The department told the public, “if you see something, say something.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LiLIk_0fwrPl8B00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJ6tc_0fwrPl8B00

This comes after the U.S. Marshals Service released new photos of Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, who escaped from TDCJ custody on May 12 . The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said on May 20 that the search for Lopez entered a new, expanded phase outside of Leon County after an exhaustive ground and air search.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ENDen_0fwrPl8B00

A combined reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to Lopez’s capture – the Texas Department of Public Safety is offering a $35,000 reward, U.S. Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward, and the TDCJ OIG is offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information on Lopez’s whereabouts is urged to contact the TDCJ Office of Inspector General CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-832-8477, or 936-437-5171, or your local law enforcement agency at 9-1-1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

'False alarm' in search for escaped inmate in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas — The manhunt continues for Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted killer who escaped custody last month. Authorities in Madison County fanned out in a rural area between Bryan and Madisonville, though state officials later said it was a "false alarm." The video above is from previous reporting.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Madison County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Madison County, TX
Crime & Safety
KTRE

Tomball ISD students, grandfather victims of escaped inmate

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The five victims believed to have been killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez were Tomball ISD students and their grandfather, the school district confirmed Friday morning. “The loss of a student, for any reason, is heartbreaking, but to lose four in such a tragic way is...
CENTERVILLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Multi-County Crime Stoppers FEATURED FELONS For 06/03/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 6-03-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 6-03–2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY, TX
fox44news.com

Quick arrest in Temple robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple police made a quick arrest following an early Friday afternoon robbery. Officers were called to the Valero Convenience Store in the 1700 block of South 31st Street about 1:00 p.m. on a report of a robbery in progress. As they got to that...
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tdcj#Crime Stoppers#Madison Co#Fox 44#The U S Marshals Service#Oig
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Indicted And Arrested On An Intoxication Manslaughter Charge

A Brazos County grand jury has indicted and a Bryan man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge from a drunk driving crash in Bryan last October. According to the Bryan police arrest report, 29 year old Kentavion Lewis had a blood alcohol level of .118 after the car he was driving struck a telephone pole on Villa Maria a block west of Texas.
BRYAN, TX
KTRE

Highway 21 back open following search for escaped inmate in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Highway 21 is back open after being closed for several hours while law enforcement searched for an escaped inmate. It’s still unclear who officials are searching for, but a Facebook post Tuesday night from the Madison County Office of Emergency Management said authorities were searching for an escapee who may be in the area of Highway 21 and the Navasota River.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TWO SHOT AND BABY KIDNAPPED IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On June 1, 2022, at about 7:30 PM the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road, Spring Texas. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered two victims who both appear to have been shot in the head. One victim (Tangela Igbokwe) was taken to a local emergency room where she is listed in critical condition, and the second victim (Linda Larkins) succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox44news.com

Twenty year sentence for man in death of Belton teen

Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Twenty-year-old John Ryan Osborn has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Belton. Osborn had been is accused of shooting and killing Joshua Reyner January 2, 2020. Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said he had pled...
BELTON, TX
KBTX.com

Do you know him? Man accused of taking antique sign from Navasota business

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A local business is looking for the person who took an antique sign from the property last weekend. The theft happened last Saturday between 2 and 4 p.m. and the suspect was captured on surveillance camera. He’s accused of taking a Texaco sign from the side of a building that’s about 6ft x 4ft in size. Witnesses said they last saw the man driving away on Highway 105 towards Brenham with the sign on top of his vehicle.
KBTX.com

Bryan man sentenced for kidnapping but now he’s missing

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan man who was on trial and found guilty of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend is now missing, according to prosecutors. Ben Arevalo, III, was found guilty this week for the offense of aggravated kidnapping and he received a sentence of 35 years. Arevalo was out on...
BRYAN, TX
Navasota Examiner

Missing woman returns home

A Grimes County woman, 48-year-old Robin Gail Mora, returned home safely Sunday, May 29, after she was reported missing days earlier. In the original press release issued by Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Friday, May 27, Mora was last seen near the 5000 block of Carter Road, Waller, Grimes County at approximately noon, Thursday, May 26.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy