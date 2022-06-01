ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Let yourself go

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 2 days ago

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for...

Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——- Burglars made an unsuccessful attempt to enter the residence of Dr. S.M. Collins on Ohio avenue this morning between 2 and 3 o’clock. They climbed up on the roof at the rear of the house and tried to pry open an upstairs window. While at work they awakened the family and were frightened away.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

YMCA teaches water safety

SIDNEY — It’s time for local children to have fun in the water while learning valuable life-saving skills when participating in the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s free 36th annual water safety program June 6-10. Many participants and volunteers return year after year in the program formerly known as “Splash” to learn and teach life saving skills to little ones who will be in and around water this summer.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Experienced graphic designer starts business in Sidney

SIDNEY – Whether it’s restaurant menus, newsletters, or anything in between, Marci Johnson, a graphic designer with over 18 years of experience, has probably created one. In March, she started her own graphic design business called Marci Lynn Design, LLC which is based out of Sidney. Johnson has...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

JC Community Days royalty

Kinley Bunke, left, daughter of Derrick and Katie Bunke was crowned 2022 Little Miss of Jackson Center Community Days Festival. Haylee Shields, daughter of David and Misty Shields was crowned 2022 Queen of Jackson Center Community Days Festival. Both were crowned on Thursday, June 2.
JACKSON CENTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

Family Days planned at Johnston Farm

PIQUA — Family Days at the Johnston Farm is planned for Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12, from noon to 5 p.m. John Johnston’s family home will come alive with games and activities enjoyed in days past by families like yours. Families can make this an early Father’s Day gift since each dad and grandfather will be admitted free when accompanied by his family. Allow time to visit the newly renovated Johnston Home to learn more about the family and how they lived, take in the Historic Indian and Canal Museum to gain insight to the lives of the first people to call Ohio home, and don’t forget to include time in your day for a relaxing ride on the General Harrison of Piqua and relive the time when mules pulled boats and the world moved at four miles an hour on the end of a tow rope.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Historic Jet set to move to Armstrong Museum Monday

WAPAKONETA — Auglaize County residents will be sharing the roadway Monday afternoon as the Armstrong Air & Space Museum transports their historic Learjet 28 Longhorn to its final home on the southwest corner of the museum grounds. The jet’s final move has been a project two years in the...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

State track meet: Botkins’ Aleah Johnson wins D-III girls discus

COLUMBUS — Practicing for discus isn’t the social opportunity other sports are. Botkins senior Aleah Johnson has found that out during her high school career. Their was no threat of loneliness on Friday. With about 30 people cheering her on in the discus area across the street from Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State, Johnson earned an individual state title.
BOTKINS, OH
Sidney Daily News

Luncheon meeting announced

NEW BREMEN — PERI District 2, Chapter 9 will hold a luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Speedway Lanes, 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen. The meeting will include a program lead by Auglaize County Health Commisioner Oliver Fisher. Any Ohio retired public employee is welcome to attend and join, and reservations are not required.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Senior Center to host summer dance

SIDNEY — The Senior Center is hosting a Summer Dance on Friday June 10 at 7 p.m. Anyone age 50 and better is invited to kick off the summer with a night of “summer” fun and “beach” worthy music. Those dressed in the theme of beach party can be entered into a special drawing.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

State track meet: Fort Loramie, Minster off to strong starts

COLUMBUS — Minster’s girls track and field success ranks among the best in Ohio High School Athletic Association history. The program has won 13 team state titles and has earned multiple other podium finishes since the first girls state meet was held in 1975. That history was well...
MINSTER, OH
Sidney Daily News

Learning to meet the needs of military service members

LIMA — The Wexner Medical Center will host a training at The Ohio State University at Lima for licensed Ohio behavioral health providers to help them meet the needs of the state’s service members and their families. Tier 1: Introduction to Military Culture and Deployment will be held Thursday, June 23, 2022, from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. in Room 100 of the Life and Physical Sciences Building.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sports Extra with Dave Ross: OHSAA media group back together again

I’m the senior member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association Media Advisory Committee which meets annually to discuss tournament media procedures and concerns. COVID derailed our 2020 and 2021 sessions, so we hadn’t assembled at the OHSAA in Columbus since 2019 when we finally met nine days ago.
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Sidney Daily News

City record

-11 p.m.: theft. Randall Christopher Michael Lenard, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on theft charges. -10:22 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 400 block of Riverside Drive. -7:13 p.m.: theft. A past theft was reported in the 2400 block of Michigan Street. -5:21 p.m.: fraud. Fraud was...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Darke County Parks to hold native plant sale

GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ native plant sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bish Discovery Center on Saturday, June 4. This year, DCP is welcoming four native plant vendors who will be selling a large variety of native plants, trees and shrubs. Vendors include Down Nature’s Path, The Milkweed Patch, Native Ohio Plants and Deeply Rooted Landscapes.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Water Park opening this weekend

City of Sidney Parks Maintenance employee Jim Heuing tightens a bolt on a diving board at the Sidney Water Park on Wednesday, June 1. The water park opens on Saturday, June 4.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Local restaurants a boon for Morgan’s Place Cemetery

SIDNEY — Dine-To-Donate is a fundraising program that has been utilized for many years in Sidney. Recently, Morgan’s Place Cemetery has been the recipient of the proceeds. Dine-To-Donate works when customers patronize a certain restaurant on a certain day and time. The restaurant then makes a donation to a charity of choice. The customer pays only the usual cost of the meal. Culver’s and Frisch’s have recently hosted Dine-To-Donate events. Plans for the future include The Bridge on June 8 from 4-8 p.m. Firehouse Subs and Amelio’s are to follow on July 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Aug. 4 from 4-9 p.m. respectively.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Bezy earns degree at Benedictine College

ATCHISON, Kan. — Miriam Bezy of Sidney, Ohio, has graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., majoring in Art. The college graduated 314 students at the end of the academic year during ceremonies on May 14, 2022. The graduates heard from Bishop Robert Baron, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and founder of Word on Fire Ministries, who delivered the commencement address.
ATCHISON, KS
Sidney Daily News

COVID cases see small rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw a small increase this past week. There are currently 265 active COVID cases in the county — up nine cases from the 254 cases reported last week. In total, Shelby County has reported 11,174 cases of COVID-19 with 367...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-4:43 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a crash in the 17400 block of state Route 705 in Sidney. -4:39 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to a report of a tree down in the 100 block of Brown Road in Sidney. -4:33 p.m.: scam. A scam was reported in...
SIDNEY, OH

