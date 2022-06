Tropical Storm Warnings are in place across Charlotte, Collier, and Lee Counties ahead of what is expected to become Tropical Storm Alex's arrival Friday into Saturday. Potential Tropical Cyclone One was located between Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and the western tip of Cuba late Friday morning. Sustained winds of 40 miles per hour were observed with movement towards the northeast at five miles per hour. While sustained winds do meet the tropical storm status, the convection associated with Potential Cyclone One was poorly organized according to the 10 AM National Hurricane Center advisory. Forecasts issued late Friday morning still indicate the potential for tropical storm status to be attained before making landfall between Port Charlotte and Everglades City Saturday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO