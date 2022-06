An Amber Alert in Texas was discontinued as local authorities continued to search for a man who police believe shot his wife and her grandmother before fleeing with their infant son.Obinna Igbokwe, 41, allegedly took off with his 3-month-old son after getting into an argument with his wife, Tangela Igbokwe, over custody, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.At approximately 7:30pm on Wednesday, officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road in Spring Texas, just a 20-minute drive outside of Houston.When deputies arrived, they reported two victims at the scene...

SPRING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO