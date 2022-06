HICKORY, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday evening. According to police, they responded to the Hillside Garden Apartments after multiple calls for gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found 18-year-old Deveion Lasean Grayson lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. Police say 22-year-old Adrian Lamont Pendergrass was found lying in the grass suffering from a gunshot to his leg. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

