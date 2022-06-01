ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau drive-by shooting accomplice sentenced to prison

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
Amanda J. Lewis booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff's Department

A passenger in July 2019 drive-by shooting near downtown Wausau was sentenced Tuesday in a crime prosecutors said was meant as retaliation for the near-fatal beating of a 15-year-old boy two days earlier.

Amanda Lewis, 37, faced two counts of attempted first-degree homicide as party to a crime, maintaining a drug trafficking place, three counts of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, and resisting or obstructing an officer. The charges were filed July 9, 2019 in Marathon County Circuit Court following an intense investigation into the shooting, which sent shock waves through the city.

The boy who was beaten, a friend of Lewis’ son, was critically injured in the attack that police say prompted the shooting.

Police and prosecutors said Lewis was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Maurice Bell, who allegedly shot at two teenagers in the area of North First Street and McIndoe Street. Police say Bell and Lewis were involved in a relationship, and the vehicle used in the drive-by shooting was registered to Lewis.

No one was injured.

Bell was arrested in September 2019 near Dallas, Texas in an unrelated case, and extradited to Wisconsin to face charges here. His case is set to go to trial in November.

In January, Lewis narrowly avoided a trial by agreeing to a plea deal and was convicted of two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child and resisting or obstructing an officer. Each crime carries a separate sentence, but all will run concurrent with one another. In total, Lewis was ordered to spend eight years in prison.

After her prison term, Lewis will spend another five years on extended supervision, in which agents will employ the COMPAS Risk Assessment Tool. COMPAS, which stands for Correctional Offender Management Profiling for Alternative Sanctions uses an algorithm to assess a criminal defendant’s likelihood of becoming a recidivist – a term used to describe criminals who re-offend.

At sentencing, Circuit Judge Mike Moran granted Lewis 1,062 days credit – nearly three years – for time she spent behind bars awaiting trial.

