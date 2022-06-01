Twin Cities Golf Association’s Golf Classic

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Southern Nationals RC Show is making a stop in West Monroe. The show is being held at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center on June 3 - June 5, 2022. Open practice and controlled practice began Friday morning and will last until 9:00 p.m. Owner...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This fall, the seven-time ‘Arkansas Festival of the Year’ will be taking it “back to the streets” for a weekend of vintage-style music in Downtown El Dorado. Main Street El Dorado and Standard Lithium are hosting MusicFest 34 -- featuring acts such...
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Robinson-Williams Community Center and the LSU Ag Center have announced that they will open a new farmer’s market on July 9. The Second Saturday Farmer’s Market Food Family Fun event, to be located in Bastrop, will be part of the Morehouse Healthy Community Coalition that takes care of the community garden and a food pantry at the community center.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The winner has been chosen for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Within just 34 days, all 8,000 tickets were sold, raising over $800,000 to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Callie Walker of Quitman is the lucky winner, and Tuesday, May 31, 2022 she and her family got to […]
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in May 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. Eric Lamar Jones, 33, of Magnolia and Briana Rashelle Cooper, 27, of Magnolia, May 25. Daryl Homer Fuller, 53,...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 72nd Annual Louisiana Peach Festival will take place on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Downtown Ruston. The single-day event will span from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m. and feature 10+ hours of live music, more than 80 food and arts vendors, interactive kids activities, peachy treats and eats, and more fun for the whole family.
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, June 6, 2022, Georgia Street in Monroe, La. will be temporarily closed until further notice. The closure is due to cleaning work. Roads will be closed from the intersection of Georgia Street and Thomas Avenue to Joffre Street. Work will progress towards Phillips Street until it reaches Winnsboro Road. […]
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 2, 2022, at 10 AM, there will be a food distribution at the Farmerville Recreation Center. Each vehicle will receive dairy, produce, proteins, plus extras. The distribution will be a drive-thru service open to all residents in Union Parish who are in...
A movie that was filmed right here in Shreveport is receiving international awards, including at the Cannes World Film Festival!. The Five Priests, a movie written by Chris Lyon and Chris Charles Scott III, as well as directed by Scott, is receiving critical acclaim internationally. In fact, it's reached final top-four status in the category of Best Spiritual Film at the Cannes World Film Festival.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A landmark in downtown Monroe is being renovated. Monroe Housing Authority’s Director of Planning and Development Jason Roubique says contractors in Ouachita Parish have already started the process at the Frances Tower Retirement Community. According to Roubique, around 50 windows have been replaced, so far....
Mitcham Farms is the largest peach orchard in Louisiana, owning over 12,000 trees, and produces hand-picked and hand-graded peaches and peach products yearly. Owner Joe Mitcham has been preparing for this year’s annual Louisiana Peach Festival. “The processing station and picking will start soon,” Mitcham said. “The processing station...
There's been a lot of talk about the super-truck stops known as Buc-ee's. Sure, it's a great place to stop and spend some time (and a lot of money) on a road trip IF you happened to be travelling through a state that is blessed enough to have one. Unfortunately, Louisiana is not one of those states. But, do we really need an oversized beaver and his big wall of jerky? No - we have something much better.
The Fifty-Six Lakers won the 11th grade Gold division championship of the Insider Exposure Memorial Day Tournament held in Monroe, Louisiana on May 28-30 and the Neaux Limit Lakers took the 12th grade Silver division championship. Antonio Jordan and Tramond Miller were named co-MVPs of the 11th grade division. Tramon...
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - River Cities Humane Society for Cats needs people to foster the animals. Bell is just one of many who’d love a forever home. The shelter’s spokesperson Kim Taraba brought the cute and vivacious kitten to Good Morning ArkLaMiss to hang out!. Adoptions are being...
WEST MONROE, La. (7/29/2019) — “Catfishing” is defined as the act of luring someone into a relationship using a fictional online persona. Now, one West Monroe man is under arrest, accused of profiting off of another man he’s accused of conning. According to online arrest reports,...
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are investigating after a crash just south of Natchitoches launched a boat onto the riverbank. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m. where they found a boat on the bank of the Cane River near the 2400 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.
Ever since coming to Grambling State University (GSU), Thelma Williams, who celebrated her 97th birthday in January, has long believed in “mind over matter.”. “If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter,” remains Williams’ mantra, eyes aglow and smile shining brilliantly all the while. Her decades...
