Lansing, MI

Hawk Island Triathlon this weekend

By Randy Stine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, MI — The Hawk Island Triathlon (swim, bike, run) is set for this Sunday. The event is designed for people of all ages and...

Diamond Classic Final Set

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The championship game in the 60th Diamond Classic high school baseball tournament is set for 7pm Monday at Kircher Municipal Park. St. Johns meets DeWitt. St. Johns has a 27-4 season record and will play in its third title game, looking for its first title. DeWitt has won previously. Both teams won semi-finals Wednesday, St. Johns 9-2 over Mason and DeWitt 3-0 over Portland.
LANSING, MI
Michigan Bacon Fest coming to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Coming to Lansing in July is a festival that is bringing fun takes on bacon and beer to the state capital. Outlier Events is planning to bring Michigan's Bacon Fest to Lansing by partnering with Lansing Lugnuts and Footprints of Michigan. No stranger to hosting across...
LANSING, MI
Go Berry Picking at These 5 Mid-Michigan U-Pick Berry Farms

I am all about supporting the community and supporting locally owned businesses. When you spend your money locally, that's where it stays; local. I recently did some searching to find out where I could find Farmers Markets all across the greater Lansing area and came across 14 great ones. Which got me thinking...where can I go to pick my own berries and the like?
Celebration Cinemas to offer more captioning options

LANSING, MI — All eleven Celebration Cinema locations in Michigan, including the location in south Lansing, now have open captioned movies. The captions will be shown Wednesday night and for a select few movies on Sunday, accoridng to a press release. The new plan puts dialogue on screen instead...
LANSING, MI
Vernors releasing new flavor exclusive to Ohio, Michigan

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A limited-time black cherry flavor is joining the Vernors lineup, according to a Facebook post from the Vernor’s Club fan page, but will only be available to those in the Michigan or Toledo area of Ohio. The new flavor is the first in decades,...
TOLEDO, OH
This Michigan City is the Worst in America to Raise a Family

Let me just say that I grew up in Michigan, and I think Michigan is a great place to raise a family. Both my parents are from the Great Lakes State, too, with my dad being from Detroit and my mom from Lansing. That said, a new study ranks one Michigan city the absolute worst to raise a family in the U.S.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM TV5 News Anchor David Custer

For David Custer, presenting the truth is everything – both as a journalist and personally. As the head news anchor at WNEM TV5 since 2016 and an openly gay man, he has hidden nothing from his viewing audience. Every night, Custer, alongside his friend and co-anchor Meg McLeod anchors the 5pm, 5:30pm, 6pm and 10pm broadcasts, providing up-to-date news bulletins and stories ranging from tragic to inspiring. His reporting has earned him seven regional Emmy Awards, several Associated Press and Michigan Association of Broadcasters Awards, and the Great Lakes Bay Region’s Ruby Award as one of the brightest professionals under the age of 40. His personality, style and local storytelling has won him the coveted My City Magazine City’s Choice Award for Best News Anchor for the last six years. (As of this writing, Custer was nominated for 5 more Emmy Awards.)“It is the job of the journalist to seek the truth, to hold people accountable and expose corruption,” he states. “It is our responsibility to accurately tell a story as it is and hold nothing back.” This is always true of Custer: even when the story is his own.
FLINT, MI
Transfer portal possibilities for Michigan basketball

It took until June for the Michigan men’s basketball program to know who won’t be on the team next season. The subtraction is done. Are additions coming?. On Wednesday, Moussa Diabaté and Caleb Houstan -- freshmen starters for Michigan last season -- finalized their decisions to keep their names in the NBA draft. Michigan had already lost its starting backcourt, fifth-year players DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks, in addition to reserve point guard Frankie Collins, who transferred.
EAST LANSING, MI
Thomas Kelley returning to Michigan State as new assistant coach

EAST LANSING – Tom Izzo is staying in the family and in the state in filling his third and final assistant coaching job. Former Michigan State player and staffer Thomas Kelley will return to East Lansing as a Spartans assistant coach, sources told MLive. Kelley has spent the last...
EAST LANSING, MI
Gas prices could impact Michigan transportation services

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pain at the pump as Mid-Michigan saw record gas prices Wednesday. The higher costs are hitting drivers hard in the wallet, and it’s also causing problems for businesses and charities who need to be on the road. With rising gas prices, some people said they...
LANSING, MI
Shooting near Hope College in Holland, Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich - UPDATE: Lockdown ha been lifted. According to Hope College's Twitter account a shooting has occurred near the University. The College says the shooting occurred near 16th and College. The suspect is not in custody. The NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, WOOD-TV is reporting two people have been...
HOLLAND, MI

