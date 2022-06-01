ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI says farewell as Cynthia Fodor retires after 28 years

 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Today, KCCI is saying goodbye to a familiar face. Cynthia Fodor is...

Iowa governor reacts to deadly shooting in Ames

GRINNELL, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is speaking out on thedeadly shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames. "It's just a senseless attack on those innocent people," said Reynolds. She knows there are still questions to be answered, but one thing is clear. "It was a targeted attack," she...
AMES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Midwest Radar Shows Massive Mosquito Boom [VIDEO]

It's summer in the midwest and you know what that means... Roadwork! We've been dealing with road closures for weeks. Summer also means... mosquitos! YAY said no one ever. The little blood suckers are soon to be here en masse. Just this past February, Iowa State University gave an update on the status of the 2022 projections of the bug's whereabouts in Iowa. According to the story, three Iowa counties: Lee, Des Moines, and Polk County have established themselves.
IOWA STATE
Power outages predicted in Iowa this summer due to demand

Des Moines, IA- An organization that evaluates the reliability of the nation’s electric grid says there’s a high risk of energy shortfalls in Iowa this summer. Radio Iowa reports that, according to the Des Moines Register, the Iowa Utilities Board is urging the companies that provide electricity to Iowans to prepare customers for what may be ahead.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
One Iowa Moron Set His Lawn On Fire [VIDEO]

The moron was me. I'm the idiot who set a small chunk of his grass on fire. The worst part...this isn't even the first time I've done something like this. Kids, don't play with fire. First and foremost, no one was hurt and it wasn't really that big of a deal. I completely forgot the fire pit had holes in the bottom and when I used lighter fluid to get the fire started, it dripped through the holes and under the pit. There was a small piece of wood that fell through and lit the fluid on fire. Once the fluid burned out, everything was fine.
IOWA STATE
Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Eastern Iowa Employer Faces Wrongful Death Charges

The family of a meatpacking plant employee who died from COVID-19 is suing JBS Swift Pork alleging they ignored years of warnings about what a pandemic might do to its employees. Luciano Sican-Soloman worked for JBS Swift Pork meat processing plant in Ottumwa for 23 years. He died of COVID-19...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Iowa teacher runs 5K every day to honor America's heroes

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) — An Iowa teacher is running to honor America's heroes. Austin Mullikin is a teacher and coach in Williamsburg and runs a 5K every single day to honor firefighters killed on 9/11, KCRG reports. There were 343 firefighters killed on 9/11 and Mullikin said this is...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
Cheese Is The Latest Recall To Hit Iowa Stores

The latest of the food recalls to hit Iowa grocery stores might not be a favorite amongst dairy lovers. A Kansas City cheese company is recalling several of its cheese products due to concerns over Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children and the elderly.
NE Iowa Father & Son Sentenced For Taking Part in US Capitol Riot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced a northern Iowa father and son to prison for their participation in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Daryl Johnson, 51, and his son Daniel Johnson, 30, both of St. Ansgar, admitted to entering the building through a broken window and pushing through a police line once inside.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa DOT announces $100 million in funding for airport upgrades statewide

AMES, Iowa — Commercial airports across Iowa are getting a facelift, thanks to $100 million in grant funding. The Iowa Department of Transportation, or Iowa DOT, announced how the grant awards will be distributed to the eight airports on Thursday. The money will come from the Iowa Commercial Aviation...
IOWA STATE
Lowest-earning counties in Iowa

Compiled a list of the lowest earning counties in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Fishing In The State of Iowa Won't Cost a Thing This Weekend

Fishing has been a part of my life ever since I was a kid. My dad taught me how, but my mom also came from a family that loved to fish. We used to go to Central Park in Jones County and also the Wapsipinicon River in Anamosa. While I don't get out as often as I'd like to these days, I've passed on the hobby to my kids. Chase and Cayleigh enjoy it, Carly, not so much. Something about touching worms and fish that doesn't appeal to her. If your kids are into fishing, or if you're trying to get them interested in the hobby, this could be the perfect weekend!
IOWA STATE

