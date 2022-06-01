Flood Advisory issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ottawa The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Neosho River near Commerce affecting Ottawa County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neosho River near Commerce. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, moderate agricultural flooding occurs with Riverview Park experiencing minor to moderate flooding. Low lying places around Miami may be cut off from easy access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:30 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling, remaining below flood stage. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

OTTAWA COUNTY, OK ・ 1 HOUR AGO