Portland Rose Festival seeks volunteers

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders are gearing up for their first big parade in three years. The Starlight Parade will go through Portland on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m. It's one of the Rose Festival's most popular events, combining traditional marching bands with illuminated floats and vibrant costumes. There will...
Get up close to more than 50 species of dinosaurs in Portland artist Mike Bennett's adorable, signature style. Dinolandia is an immersive walk-through two-story museum filled with 1,000+ cutouts and original music. It's at the retail space at 710 SW Yamhill Street in Downtown Portland. It's open Tuesdays through Sundays...
PORTLAND, Ore. — June is Pride Month, and Portland has several events, including parades, festivals, and concerts to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community both locally and across the country. Portland's Pride Waterfront Festival is the weekend of June 18, with the city’s annual Pride Parade on June 19. Pride Day...
Poison Waters joined us to help kick off Pride Month in style. Friday June 3rd: Portland Business Alliance/Street Trust Pride Ride. -- Family Friendly Bicycle ride/mini parade through downtown in honor of Pride month and World Bicycle Day. Sunday June 5th’: Darcelle XV & Co Annual All Ages Shows (matinee...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Nurses at two Portland-area hospitals voted to strike against Providence, the state’s largest health system, their union said in a news release Thursday night. Nurses at Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City voted nearly unanimously to authorize strikes. They...
PORTLAND, Ore. — June is Pride Month, and there are a number of events planned around the Portland area to celebrate after two years of the pandemic. This week, KATU’s news partners at Willamette Week are profiling local LGBTQ+ artists to explore their creations and contributions to the beauty of the Pacific Northwest in a feature called “Stories of Pride.”
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some North Portland neighbors say they're not giving up on a giant power pole that went up more than a month ago. "I’m not ready to give up on this pole needing to be moved; this has to be fixed," said Jennifer, who lives next door to the pole.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Young kids organized a rally to support transgender youth in downtown Portland on Tuesday afternoon. "I’m trans. I just realized that I didn’t want to be a girl," said Siri. "Sometimes people just need a space where they can feel heard and seen," said...
PORTLAND, Ore. — After more than two years, most of the City of Portland’s downtown buildings will reopen to members of the community on June 1. Officials said City Hall, the Portland Building and other downtown buildings will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
PORTLAND, Ore. — The $1.4M taken from the City of Portland during a cybersecurity incident was a payment intended for Central City Concern, officials said. The city said an unauthorized, outside entity gained access to a Portland Housing Bureau email account and fraudulently diverted a payment intended for Central City Concern for costs related to the construction of the Starlight.
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) says many wildlife rehabilitation facilities are not accepting waterfowl due to the spread of avian flu in wild birds. Portland Audubon is one of many facilities currently not accepting waterfowl. “The risk of avian flu spreading to other birds...
It's a Broadway musical based on a classic Hollywood film. “Pretty Woman: The Musical" opened in Portland last night with a special home-coming for one cast member. Kaylee Olson, a graduate of Wilsonville High School and an ensemble cast member of the show, joined us to share more. “Pretty...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland is taking ownership of 82nd Avenue from the state, signaling the start of some near-term safety investments. The avenue had been under the Oregon Department of Transportation’s control, because technically it is State Highway 213. The 7-mile stretch from NE Killingsworth to the Clackamas...
He met his now-wife at a Portland comedy club and now makes his home here in the Rose City! Comedian Mo Mandel joined us to talk about his pandemic wedding, the unique aspects of having a wife who's a urologist, and his unusual childhood being raised by hippie parents!. Mo...
K2 is saluting our seniors, the graduating class of 2022, and all they have achieved in difficult times. Jadin Hayes from Rey Academy shared a message to her fellow graduates. Watch for more seniors every weekday in the coming weeks. This segment was sponsored by Dick’s Auto Group, Intel, and...
Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks is coming to Ridgefield, Washington. Produced by Live Nation, the additional 4 shows start June 10th at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield making stops across the U.S. in Mountain View and Salt Lake City before wrapping up in Noblesville at Ruoff Music Center on June 21st. These shows are in addition to her appearances at iconic Festivals including Bonnaroo and New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has ordered a Portland, Oregon, man accused of three shooting deaths this year be committed to the state hospital for mental health treatment after finding he is unable to help in his own defense. Joseph Banks is the suspect in three separate homicide...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Clark County deputies arrested a student at Skyview High School Tuesday in just one of five incidents involving threats or weapons at schools that have happened in Oregon and Southwest Washington schools in the last week. “It is kind of surprising, but I’m glad they got...
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just a week after the mass shooting in Uvalde Texas left 19 kids dead, there was another deadly mass shooting. This time at a hospital in Oklahoma, leaving four dead. A scary reality, even for hospital workers often on the front lines of helping victims of...
While we're experiencing some of the warmest temperatures so far this year in the Portland metro area, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue reminds the community that river temperatures are almost half as cold. It's the most deceiving time of the year. "People need to really be aware," said Lt. Robin...
