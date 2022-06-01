12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Detroit (Detroit, MI) Nationwide Report

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that a 12-year-old girl died of injuries she suffered after an auto-pedestrian collision in Detroit. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place on Riverbank Drive. According to the investigation reports, a driver was on Riverbank Drive [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .