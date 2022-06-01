ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Detroit (Detroit, MI)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bg2wv_0fwrNnOh00
12-year-old girl succumbs to her injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Detroit (Detroit, MI)Nationwide Report

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed that a 12-year-old girl died of injuries she suffered after an auto-pedestrian collision in Detroit. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place on Riverbank Drive. According to the investigation reports, a driver was on Riverbank Drive [...]

Read More >>

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOAUC_0fwrNnOh00
Book a Course in Your State Now

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website.

Browse through Today’s Michigan Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 4

Related
Nationwide Report

43-year-old Hamza Mohamed dead after a motorcycle crash in Ash Township (Ash Township, MI)

43-year-old Hamza Mohamed dead after a motorcycle crash in Ash Township (Ash Township, MI)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 43-year-old Hamza Mohamed, from Monroe, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident on Wednesday night in Ash Township. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash was reported at 9:55 p.m. on Telegraph Road [...]
ASH TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Succumbs#Car Insurance#Traffic Accident#Mi Rrb#Dmvedu Org#Defensive Driving Courses#Traffic School Courses#The State Courts#Michigan Accident News
CBS Detroit

Police Seek Suspects After 3 Men Hospitalized In Detroit Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are searching for suspects connected to a triple non-fatal shooting in Detroit. On Sunday, May 29, at about 3:50 a.m. three men and two women were leaving the area of Plymouth and Littlefield in a red Dodge Charger when suspects started firing shots at the three men. The three victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries and have been released. The two women were treated for minor injuries from the vehicle’s broken glass. If anyone has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
fox2detroit.com

Teen girl shot in head inside car leaving Ypsilanti Twp water park

YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in Ypsilanti Township on Memorial Day. She was driven there by her boyfriend - but why she was shot, and who did it, remains a mystery. For one teenage couple, it was supposed to...
CBS Detroit

Update: One Girl Dies From Injuries In Belle Isle Hit-And-Run, One Girl In Stable Condition

UPDATE: Michigan State Police released an update at 3:37 p.m. on Tuesday. The 14-year-old girl is now in stable condition and the 12-year-old girl has died from her injuries. The suspect remains in custody. Police say they are still interviewing the suspect and have not determined motive or the cause of the crash yet.   (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured two people on Belle Isle in Detroit on Monday. A 23-year-old man from Ypsilanti was located and taken into custody. Police say the driver of a Mercury four-door left the roadway while driving on Riverbank Drive, and drove onto the beach, hitting two victims. The driver fled the scene. The victims have been identified as a 12-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl. Both were critically hurt in the crash and are still in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to the prosecutor for review. Belle Isle was closed for a few hours on Memorial Day due to maximum vehicle capacity being reached and after the hit-and-run, the entrance to the island was blocked off. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

41K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy