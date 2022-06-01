ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

MCLA Alumni Association to Hold Awards Ceremony for Distinguished Alumni, Friends of the College 

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 2 days ago

NORTH ADAMS — On June 4, Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Alumni Association will stage its annual Alumni Awards Brunch to recognize distinguished alumni and friends of the college for their accomplishments. The event will run from 10 a.m....

businesswest.com

Comments / 0

Related
businesswest.com

Amherst College Names New President

AMHERST — The Board of Trustees at Amherst College announced Wednesday that Michael Elliott, a 1992 graduate, has been named the next president of the institution. He will succeed Carolyn ‘Biddy’ Martin, who announced last year that she would retire from the presidency but continue teaching at the college. He is expected to begin work August 1.
AMHERST, MA
businesswest.com

HCC to Stage 75th Commencement Exercises on June 4 

HOLYOKE — Springfield entrepreneur Mychal Connolly will be honored with a distinguished service award on June 4, as Holyoke Community College holds its 75th anniversary commencement exercises at the MassMutual Center. . The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. . HCC will confer associate degrees and certificates to more than 600 graduates...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Springfield Chamber Slates Annual Meeting

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will stage its annual meeting celebration on June 15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Sheraton Springfield. The evening, sponsored by Florence Bank with support from Health New England, will honor Evan Plotkin, president, and owner of NAI Samuel D. Plotkin and Associates, as the 2022 Springfield Regional Chamber Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year. The event will also celebrate the chamber’s accomplishments from the year, recognize the 2022 Springfield Leadership Institute graduates, honor outgoing President Nancy Creed, and welcome incoming Chamber President, Diana Szynal. Creed will officially step down from her role as President on June 30 but will remain in a part-time capacity to support Szynal, who will assume the role on July 5.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Bacon Wilson Announces Additions to Firm

SPRINGFIELD — Bacon Wilson, P.C. announced that Attorney Timothy M. Netkovick and Attorney Jennifer R. Sharrow have joined the firm. Netkovick is a member of Bacon Wilson’s Employment Law Practice Group. He is licensed to practice in both Massachusetts and Connecticut and has significant experience in matters including employment and commercial litigation. He has been practicing law for 20 years, having earned his J.D. from Western New England College School of Law in 2002, and a B.S. magna cum laude from American International College in 1999. He was recognized as the School of Law Academic Scholarship Recipient during his time at Western New England, and an All-American Scholar in 1998 at American International. He will be working from Bacon Wilson’s Springfield location.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Adams, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
North Adams, MA
State
Massachusetts State
businesswest.com

Bulkley Richardson Welcomes Five Summer Associates

SPRINGFIED — Bulkley Richardson has welcomed five law students to its 2022 Summer Associate Program. The robust program will introduce law students to the inner workings of a law firm, where they will receive mentorship from lawyers ranging from firm leaders and retired judges all the way through the ranks to junior associates, and gain exposure to real-life legal matters.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
businesswest.com

Holyoke Y Slates ‘Leaders vs. Future Leaders’ Basketball Game

HOLYOKE — On June 3 at 6 p.m., The Holyoke YMCA will be hosting ‘The Leaders of Holyoke vs. The Future Leaders’ basketball game. This event will bring together the present and future of Holyoke with the hopes of creating bonds that will inspire our youth to continue the amazing work that our current leaders do and in return the youth will bring out the athlete or at least someone who resembles an athlete in our current leaders.
HOLYOKE, MA
businesswest.com

Founders of Park Square Realty Celebrate 35th Anniversary

Carolyn Coughlen and Kate Cheever, two of the three founders of Park Square Realty are celebrating 35 years with the company. The two were recognized at the recent Park Square Realty Awards and Recognition Event held at Tucker’s Restaurant in Southwick. They are still actively practicing real estate. Natives...
SOUTHWICK, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany's 2022 Tulip Queen makes history

Albany made history this spring as its first nonbinary Tulip Queen, Sam Mills, was crowned. "My grandmother's favorite flowers were yellow tulips," said Mills. "She passed away May of 2020. I would call her my Tulip Queen. 2022, on the anniversary of her passing, I was crowned Tulip Queen." For...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Arroyo
businesswest.com

Attorney Kylie Brown Joins The Royal Law Firm

The Royal Law Firm recently welcomed Attorney Kylie Brown to its team. Brown received her bachelor’s degree from Lasell College and her juris doctor from Western New England University School of Law. She is admitted to practice law in the state of Connecticut. Prior to joining The Royal Law...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

Over 10 Western MA Eateries Receive Glowing Reviews by Travel + Leisure Magazine

There's a reason why Berkshire County is America's Cultural Resort. The Berkshires is a magnet and a vacation destination for tourists, prospective second homeowners, and folks who want to make a fresh start. It's no surprise that city folks from Boston, New York, and everywhere else want to move to Berkshire County and soak in everything the Berkshires have to offer.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awards Ceremony#Friends Of The College#Vanguard Award#Outstanding Service#M Ed
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

10 Godek Street: Stephen A. Faucher of Adams to James Roy and Laurie Roy, $110,000 on 05/19/2022. 13 Melrose Street: Peter J. Mazzacco and Barbara L. Mazzacco of Adams to Mathew J. Zieba and Courtney M. Hayer, $100,000 on 05/19/2022. 13 Morningside Avenue: Thomas F. Nimmons of Adams to Stephanie...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
vigourtimes.com

Lynsey Smith leaving CBS6 Albany

June 2, 2022Updated: June 2, 2022 11:32 a.m. Lynsey Smith is leaving CBS6 Albany. She made the announcement this week on her social media channels. Her last day is June 3. “Three years ago, you welcomed this Southern girl with open arms and let me tell the stories that matter to you. I appreciate each and every single one of you who’ve made my time in NY remarkable,” wrote Smith on Facebook. “You’ve brought me some of the greatest memories I’ll hold onto forever … except for the snow, the snow I’d very much like to forget.”
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro Explores the Darker Side of Vermont

For almost four decades, Joseph A. Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. During his illustrious career as Vermont’s beloved folklorist and author, Joe has written 20 books, including fiction and nonfiction. His latest book, Loose Ends: Memories of a Life Not Yet Lived, is a memoir featuring short vignettes from his childhood in Ludlow and Chester and his adulthood in Burlington and Windsor.
BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Washington Street Building Demolished, Saratoga Candy Co. Relocated

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Washington Street building that housed the Saratoga Candy Company for nearly a quarter of a century was demolished last week. A new, multi-story mixed-use hotel/residential development is targeted for the space. “It’s bittersweet to say goodbye to my O. G. baby store after 23 years,”...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy