Def Leppard now have their own mobile game! Hair metal meets tile matching in Def Leppard - Let's Rock It! from the developer Diggital Dogg, available now. For rock music fans who like to play match-three mobile games such as Candy Crush Saga or the classic Bejeweled, the Def Leppard-themed game could make a welcome addition to those mobile adventures. Let's Rock It! puts the app's player in the shoes of an up-and-coming musician while mixing elements of tour managing in with the fun tile-matching gameplay.

