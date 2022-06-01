ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Huey lands at Heartland

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long awaited Vietnam-era Huey helicopter is installed at...

Three Oklahoma students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three Oklahoma students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars, one of the nation’s highest honors for high school students, by the U.S. Department of Education. Oklahoma's 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars in Arts are Aishwarya Swamidurai of Oklahoma City, who is graduating from Classen School of...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Juneteenth celebrations scheduled

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) will celebrate Juneteenth with “Music through the Ages” on Thursday, June 16, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Oklahoma History Center. Oklahoma Sen. George E. Young Sr. of Oklahoma City will give a keynote speech, and Dr. Donnie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Twisterfest to host 40+ bands

Curtis Hart has been hosting famous Rock and Roll “Hall of Fame” groups and world-renowned artists since 1992 at his Muscle Car Ranch on the south edge of Chickasha. Many of these artists have said Muscle Car Ranch is the coolest Americana venue in the nation. This year the music festival will fall on June 10, 11 and 12 with a wide array of cool musicians taking the stage each night.
CHICKASHA, OK
Two Groups in Oklahoma Are Developing a Blueprint for Successful Queer-Owned Restaurants

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Iconic Eats: Mutti's German Restaurant

Iconic Eats is Ben Luschen's series focusing on famed Oklahoma foods he's trying for the first time. If you have a suggestion for his next blog, email him at ben.luschen@TravelOK.com. In Oklahoma, the line of classic hamburger joints and greasy spoon diners stretches out the door and around the block....
LAWTON, OK
Details released after Oklahoma City homeless survey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say more than 1,300 people were experiencing homelessness when Oklahoma City conducted the annual Point in Time Count. The community conducted the count of the homeless population on March 3. In all, 1,339 people were counted, which is down from 1,573 in 2020. Due...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Heartland#Salute#The Veterans Memorial
Weatherford receives 7 inches of rain in 48 hours

Above is a graphic depicting how much rainfall Oklahoma has received in the last 30 days. Weatherford has received between nine and 11 inches since the beginning of May. Below is a graphic depicting how much rainfall Oklahoma has received in the last four days. The Weatherford area received between five and seven and a half inches.
WEATHERFORD, OK
New Underground Bar Coming To Oklahoma City

Oklahoma's City's first-ever underground cocktail bar is opening Thursday inside the First National Center. It's called the Library of Distilled Spirits. Patrons will enter through the basement and into "The Vault," which was once the vault of the former bank. Customers will be served cocktails and light food options while...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NEWS ALERT - 183 Accident 5/31/2022

Clinton Fire and Rescue, Sinor EMS and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle rollover accident one mile south of the Custer and Washita County line on U.S. 183 around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Occupants in the vehicle only received minor injuries. Read the Clinton Daily News in print,...
CLINTON, OK
Turner Turnpike crash closures exemplify need for ACCESS Oklahoma’s modernization of existing turnpike network

Several recent traffic snarls along the Turner Turnpike highlight the dire need to reinvest into the state’s turnpike system. A crash on I-44/Turner Turnpike between SH-66 in Wellston and the Kickapoo Turnpike closed westbound traffic for more than 90 minutes Tuesday evening, less than a week after a May 26 crash on westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike near Stroud stopped traffic for more than an hour. In April, more than a hundred motorists sat idle up to seven hours as state troopers pursued an armed robbery suspect west of Stroud.

