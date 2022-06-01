ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Susan Derea Montjoy

 2 days ago

Susan Derea Montjoy, 72, of Walterboro, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, May 28, 2022, at Lowcountry Community Hospice House in Summerville, S.C....

Colleton shooters can now practice at public ranges

All shooting ranges in the Palmetto State that are managed by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have officially reopened. As of May 15, all S.C. DNR-managed ranges are open and have posted operating hours. This is the first time these have reopened since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the state to close these ranges more than a year ago. There are no public shooting ranges operated by S.C. DNR in Colleton County. However, there are three public S.C. DNR shooting ranges near Colleton County. The closest ones to Colleton are in Charleston County and Hampton County. In Charleston, the shooting range is located on Twin Ponds Rifle Range. There are two shooting ranges in Hampton County: one is the Palachucola Range and the other is the Webb WMA Archery Range. The Palachucola Range is located at 1894 Clyco Road in Garnett. Their number is 803-625-3569. This range is open from Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to dark. On Sundays, the range is open from 1 p.m. to dark. It is closed every Monday and Tuesday. The range provides a place for air guns, pistols and rifles. There are no sporting clays at this range. Visitors must provide their own paper targets as well as eye and ear protection (required). The Webb WMA Archery Range in Hampton is located at 1282 Webb Ave. in Garnett. The range can be reached at 803-625-3569. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to dark. This range is closed during drawn deer hunts. At the Webb WMA Archery Range, visitors can shoot archery at ranges of 10, 15, 20 and 25 yards. For more information on shooting ranges, visit S.C. DNR at www.dnr.sc.gov.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Edisto kicks off golf cart reward campaign

Colleton County residents who want to cruise through the streets of Edisto Beach this summer need to know about new golf cart laws. Starting on June 1, the Town of Edisto Beach and the Edisto Beach Police Department are launching a new golf cart awareness campaign called Golf Cart Education Enforcement Month. This will last the entire month of June. A part of this month-long campaign includes officers on Edisto Beach increasing enforcement. Beach guests and residents are also being asked to be more vigilant with golf cart safety and use. In the last three months, several residents have fallen off of golf carts and had to be flown out to Charleston-area hospitals because of injuries associated with those incidents. In these cases, the golf carts had too many people on them or people fell off while not playing attention. “Everyone is in vacation mode, and I don’t blame them. But we want to make sure everyone understands the rules and regs and everyone is safe,” said Edisto Beach Police Chief Steve Miano. To encourage people to follow local laws, the Edisto Beach Police Department is also launching a special gift card campaign. Officers have been given gift cards to local restaurants and businesses on Edisto Beach. These gift cards will be given to people are caught following rules and laws. “We want to celebrate people,” said Miano. Miano says several local businesses have provided them with the discount cards to give to people who are actually following golf cart rules. “Those will be handed out by our officers to people who we will see who are actually obeying our rules,” he said. “Our biggest thing is we want to make sure everyone is safe.” The Town of Edisto Beach follows all South Carolina laws about golf carts. However, there are additional Edisto Beach ordinances. One of these local ordinances stipulate that babies cannot be held in the arms of a golf cart driver. Another local law also require that all golf carts brought into the Town of Edisto Beach be registered. This is a fee-based permit. “The most common violation we see on a golf cart is one golf cart having too many people on them. We also see improper operation on Palmetto Boulevard,” said Miano. According to him, golf carts are commonly used after sunset, which is also in violation of the town’s law. For a full list of all Edisto Beach town laws and golf cart rules, go to www.townofedistobeach.com.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Remembering Colleton’s fallen soldiers

It was a solemn day on Monday, but an important one, as the Colleton County community came together to observe Memorial Day and to honor the nation’s fallen soldiers. The annual ceremony was held at the Walterboro Waterfall Plaza on Monday, May 31. During the ceremony, the Walterboro Fire Department displayed American flags along East Washington Street in Walterboro. At 9 a.m., veterans, Gold Star families, family members, and patriotic residents gathered to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Colleton County veteran Bob Tiegs, with members of the Adjutant American Legion Post 93, was the master of ceremony. He welcomed the large crowd. In his welcome, he was joined by Colleton County Veterans Council Chairman Johnny Holmes and Janet Smith, the Colleton County Veterans Affairs Officer. Prisoners of war and those missing in action were given a special moment of remembrance during the ceremony: next to the podium, sat an empty chair that held a POW-MIA flag. “We must continue to insist that the remains of our soldiers be sent back to us from overseas, along with records and accounts. We can never forget them,” said Tiegs. The ceremony continued as Reverend Thomas Jackson Jr., president of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., Hiram E. Mann Chapter, opened the ceremony with the invocation. Boy Scout Troop No. 686 led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Dewey Varnadoe, Jr. led the National Anthem. “This is the time to embrace our American core of values. Those we honor today gave their lives in defense of those values. If you want to thank a soldier, be the kind of American worth fighting for,” said Walterboro Mayor Bill Young. Then, Colleton County Councilman Art Williams spoke about freedom. “On this day, which has been set aside to recognize the countless men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom by giving their lives, we remember and honor that sacrifice and the sacrifice of their family and friends,” he said. Lieutenant Colonel Jermaine Montez Walker was the guest speaker at Monday’s ceremony. Walker comes from a family of distinguished men who served in the military. His grandfather, father and brother are part of an honorable heritage and legacy that will not be forgotten. “There is a price that must be paid. The price of freedom is high. The freedoms and liberties that we enjoy come at the highest investment…that investment is America’s greatest asset… our sons and daughters. It takes a special individual to be willing to go to war, not knowing if and how he will return,” Walker said. “When we bleed, we bleed the same color…the cost of freedom. It costs broken bodies and sometimes broken minds. Why do we do it? Love. Love for this great nation, love for those that we leave at home, and our love for each other. Jesus said, ‘Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.’ And today we honor our Gold Star families who represent the best of who we are as Americans. We citizens owe you a debt of gratitude for the sacrifices of your loved ones. We must hold ourselves to the same standard of excellence as those that gave their lives.” Walker retired on February 1, 2021, from the United States Army as an engineer officer after nearly 21 years of meritorious service. After Lieutenant Colonel Walker spoke, the Colleton County Veterans Council laid a wreath in the plaza to remember those from Colleton County and across the nation who have fallen in battle. This was accompanied by a three-round volley, or a 21-gun salute. This was followed by the playing of ‘Taps’ by the Colleton County Honor Guard, the retrieval of colors by the Colleton County High School’s NJROTC, and the benediction by Reverend Jackson.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Warren retires after serving Colleton kids for three decades

Longtime Colleton County educator Cliff Warren has retired. Warren has been a dedicated employee in Colleton County School District for 32 years. During his tenure, Warren has served the Colleton County community as a teacher, principal, coach and interim superintendent of the Colleton County School District. He was also an assistant superintendent. Most recently, Warren was the Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Human Resources. “As the Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Human Resources, he was key in providing leadership and support to schools daily so schools could operate as efficiently as possible. When I arrived, Mr. Warren never hesitated to support me as Superintendent and for that I am forever grateful,” said Colleton County Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave. “He will be missed, but I know the students, parents, staff to include myself are in a better place because he touched our lives in a special way,” she said. Warren was recognized for his years of service at a recent meeting of the Colleton County School Board. “During that time, he has served in numerous roles and has provided exemplary support and service to all,” said Cave. “He listened attentively to the needs of each employee in his role and ensured they had all the needed information and assistance to make the best decision.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Local woman keeps everyone moving in daily dance classes

Terry Pournelle has been teaching Colleton residents how to dance for more than 30 years. At 72 years old, the Walterboro resident is now traveling the entire Southeast, working as a dance instructor for various gyms. Almost daily, she comes to the Colleton County Recreation Department in Walterboro, where she teaches line dancing, chair exercise and aerobics. The classes are offered to anyone in Colleton County at a minimal cost. “I love dance and movement. We all need to keep moving. As a senior fitness specialist, I feel I keep the classes fun and show people how to stay active,” she said. According to her, the aerobics classes are “hard-core, non-stop movements.” The various types of Line Dancing classes that she teaches help Colleton residents of all ages to learn choreographed moves. “In our classes, we have hundreds of dances. We dance to all kinds of music, from oldies to modern music,” she said. Terry’s love for teaching dance started at the local recreation center. Then, she taught dancing classes for 22 years at the former FitLife gym in Walterboro. Almost three years ago, she came back to the recreation department, where her daily dance classes are a bit hit with Colleton residents. “They are very popular and we are lucky to have her,” Chris Myers, director of the recreation department, said, about Terry. “She is always smiling and people who come to her classes always leave that way.” In addition to dancing, Terry has written and published more than 50 line-dances. They help beginners and advanced dancers, she said. “I love giving back to the community by going to churches and nursing homes in the area, teaching dance,” she said. To take one of Terry’s classes, or to learn more about what is offered at the Colleton County Recreation Department in Walterboro, visit their Web site at www.colleton.recdesk.com. or call them at 843-538-3031. Classes of all kinds are offered almost daily, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Different classes that are offered include various types of dance, exercise, Zumba, Pound, and yoga.
WALTERBORO, SC
Colleton cop thanked for help catching bomb suspect

A Colleton County deputy is being honored for his quick thinking that helped to arrest a thief who blew up a local bank’s ATM. On Dec. 25, 2021, a would-be thief used explosives on an ATM in an effort to steal cash. Lt. George Rioux of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Enterprise Bank on Edisto Island. Using a description of the suspect and his vehicle, Rioux contacted Charleston County authorities and gave them a possible identification on the suspect and his car. “This information led to a confirmed identification and ultimate arrests of both the bombing suspect and his accomplice,” said Kristin Graziano, sheriff of Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. Graziano met with Rioux on May 27 and gave him a plaque, thanking him for his help in solving this case. During that ceremony, Rioux was also honored for his service to the community. “You also assisted in coordinating searches and arrests of both suspects in Colleton County,” Graziano said, about Rioux. “Without your assistance, the case may not have come to such a swift conclusion.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Local leader promises to improve Colleton roadways

Road repairs are being made in Colleton County with the help of Barnwell Fishburne, who has been reappointed to a second term on the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) Commission. Fishburne, a local businessman, has represented Colleton County as part of the Sixth Congressional District of the SCDOT Commission since 2018. He currently serves as chairman of the commission’s audit committee. Fishburne’s prior community service on the Colleton County Planning Commission for many years has been beneficial in serving on the SCDOT. He said he has been able to work toward getting more road repairs completed in this county as part of the Pavement Improvement Program (PIP). The proposed 2022-23 PIP for South Carolina includes the reconstruction and rehabilitation of major roads, primary roads and intersections, farm-to-market secondary roads, and neighborhood streets. The following proposed 2023-24 selections for Colleton County have been approved for rehabilitation or reconstruction: US 17 ALT Hendersonville Hwy., with 15.06 miles to be rehabilitated; Proctor Street, 0 .80 of-a-mile to be rehabilitated; Robertson Blvd., 0.88 of a mile to be rehabilitated; Clover Hill Rd., with 2.63 miles to be reconstructed; N. Memorial Ave., 0.11 of-a-mile to be rehabilitated; S. Memorial Ave/Mill St., 0.56-of-a-mile to be rehabilitated; Eddie Chasteen Dr., 0.20-of-a-mile to be rehabilitated. In addition to the local pavement improvement, work has already begun on the crumbling I-95, where conditions seem to be the worst in Colleton. “The Strategic Plan launched in 2017 is accomplishing the goals of making long-needed improvements possible, particularly on I-95 in the lower part of the state,” said Fishburne. Additionally, SCDOT crews are also working to the repair the Edisto River Bridge in Colleton County. The work is expected to be complete in August of 2025. “It is a great honor to be reappointed for another term on the Commission,” Fishburne said. “I look forward to four more years of serving the Sixth Congressional District and the state of South Carolina.”
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Fatal crash occurs on I-95

A Florida woman was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Walterboro on May 25 at the 55-mile marker. The female driver of a 2011 Acura MDX was driving northbound when the car left the roadway and struck two pine trees. The woman was trapped in the wreckage. An adult female passenger in the car was also injured. “A medical helicopter was requested. CARE Flight responded, and landed on I-95, just north of the accident,” said Barry McRoy, chief of Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The female driver was taken to Trident Medical Center, where she later died. The passenger was also taken to Trident Medical Center by ambulance. Her condition is not known. As a result of the accident, McRoy said traffic was backed up for several miles on I-95. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
WALTERBORO, SC
Meet Your Team: Walterboro Police Department

MEET YOUR TEAM. The Walterboro Police Department currently consists of 28 certified law enforcement officers and one civilian staff member. The department is led by longtime Chief Wade Marvin and Assistant Chief Kevin Martin. The Walterboro Police Department contains community policing departments, two certified canine officers and an investigative division.
WALTERBORO, SC
Sea turtle nesting season is underway at Edisto Beach

It’s officially sea turtle season at Edisto Beach. So far, 44 nests have been confirmed along the beach, as of May 31. Sea turtle season in South Carolina is from May 1 through Oct. 31. During this time, there are local laws in place to protect nesting sea turtles, which are federally protected. These turtles come onto the beach to lay eggs at night. Since newly-hatched sea turtles follow the moon’s light to return to the sea, all artificial lights along the beach are illegal, from May 1 through Oct. 31. In the Town of Edisto Beach, porch lights, house lights on beach-facing houses and lights at businesses must be turned off after dusk. Visitors to Edisto Beach are also asked to take all beach toys, chairs and umbrellas back with them when they leave. Beach-goers should also fill in all holes dug during the day on the beach. Volunteers with the Edisto Beach Loggerhead Turtle Project help to locate nests. Sometimes, volunteers with this group help to move sea turtle nests to safer locations. This is done by volunteers who are working under permit with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, The Edisto Beach Loggerhead Turtle Project began in 1982, one of the first sea turtle projects in South Carolina to work with the marine division of SCDNR in helping protect nesting sea turtles, according to the group’s social media page.
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
Small game seasons underway

Hunters who want to harvest small game in Colleton County can enjoy several seasons that are underway, especially on private land and with dogs-only. It is currently open hunting season for Raccoon, Opossum, squirrel (gray and fox), beaver and rabbit (dogs only). Rabbit season in underway in all game zones in South Carolina: colleton is in Game Zone three. The rabbit season started on March 2 on private for dogs-only, and continues through November 23. Squirrel season, for both gray and fox squirrels, is also now open in all game zones in South Carolina. It started for dogs only on March 2 and will continue until Sept. 30. Fox season is also now open in all game zones (March 2 through Nov. 23 for dogs only) and beaver is year-round on private lands in all game zones in the Palmetto State. If you’re interested in using dogs to hunt opossum and squirrels, you can do so on private lands in all game zones from now until Sept. 14. For more information on small game seasons in South Carolina, visit the S.C. Department of Natural Resources’ Web site at www.dnr.sc.gov/hunting.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

