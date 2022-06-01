Man allegedly woke his father after shooting sibling: 'Go check on your son, I just shot him'

BATON ROUGE - A worker at a Neighborhood Walmart was stabbed several times after he tried to break up a fight in the store's self-checkout line. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Latasha Williams said she was upset with the lack of upkeep and customer service at the store on Coursey Boulevard and got into an argument with some employees about the lack of bags at her self-checkout kiosk. When the victim tried to intervene, Williams, armed with a box cutter, attacked him.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO