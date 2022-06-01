Man allegedly woke his father after shooting sibling: 'Go check on your son, I just shot him'

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who broke into a car, stole a gun and a wallet. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglar took one of the victim's stolen credit cards from their wallet and used it at a gas station on Greenwell Springs Road less than an hour after the crime.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Sunday, June 5, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD identified the victim as Deonte Veal, 24. Investigators said it happened on Winnebago Street near Plank Road around 4:15 p.m. Police said they...
A suspect has been arrested after a 16-year-old Opelousas girl was shot in the leg. The shooting happened around 12 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lastrapes Street and Rice Lane. Opelousas Police Department officers responded to the area and found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg, spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and killed at a home on Winnebago Street Sunday afternoon. Baton Rouge police officers said 24-year-old Deonte Veal was shot and killed at his home on Winnebago Street shortly before 4:30. No other details are immediately available. Anyone with information on Veal's homicide...
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is expected to survive after he was shot on Sunday, June 5, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. BRPD said it happened on Geronimo Street near Ozark Street around 5:30 p.m. The shooting was less than a half-mile away from a deadly...
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot and injured nearly five blocks away from a fatal shooting only an hour beforehand. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, one person was shot in the 3400 block of Geronimo Street around 5:30 Saturday. Officers said the injuries appear non-life-threatening.
BATON ROUGE - A man was taken into custody Saturday after threatening someone with a gun then locking himself in a hotel room. According to East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies said 28-year-old Tyrrell Jimerson locked himself in a room at the Motel 6 along Siegen Lane. Deputies said Jimerson was...
NEW ORLEANS — With bullet holes still in his van, a New Orleans East man is the latest victim of a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans. “He broke the rear window, the front window, he shot the door, my dashboard, the steering wheel,” said the man who asked not to be identified by name.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called out to Siegen Lane on Saturday, June 4. According to EBRSO, they received a call about a man pointing a gun at someone and making threats. A spokesperson for EBRSO says the man then went into...
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Wednesday June 1, detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Property Crimes Division responded to a burglary at ESP Valves Inc. on Don Lou Road in Gonzales. Upon arrival, the owner advised detectives that a large amount of equipment had been stolen from outside storage bins. Detectives obtained surveillance video, which showed a male subject enter the property after breaking through a fence. Detectives also observed a vehicle that belonged to the suspect.
Two women have been arrested and jailed in connection with an Avondale shooting that left a man in critical condition, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Dondi Banks, 50, and Eddriane Jackson, 25, were booked with being accessories after the fact to attempted second-degree murder. The Sheriff's Office did...
GRAY, La. (BRPROUD) – A 14-year-old girl is missing from Gray, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says 14-year-old Akniya La’Naye Domangue left her home without permission. She was reported missing around 1:30 a.m. on June 3. Domangue is 4’11″ and weighs 120...
FRANKLINTON - A one-year-old child was killed after being thrown from a car that veered off the right shoulder of a highway, flew in the air and flipped upside down. According to State Police, Caitlin Williams was driving along LA-450 when his car crashed and one-year-old, Caisen Williams, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
BATON ROUGE - A worker at a Neighborhood Walmart was stabbed several times after he tried to break up a fight in the store's self-checkout line. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Latasha Williams said she was upset with the lack of upkeep and customer service at the store on Coursey Boulevard and got into an argument with some employees about the lack of bags at her self-checkout kiosk. When the victim tried to intervene, Williams, armed with a box cutter, attacked him.
Three people were wounded in an early morning shooting in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police said. A man was denied entry at Lucky's Lounge, a bar at the intersection of Laine Avenue and Chef Menteur Highway, police said. He came back with a gun and opened fire on the crowd, striking two men and a woman.
What was supposed to be Emily Ledet's 21st birthday turned into a funeral for her and her newborn son, Khalil Anthony Ledet. Now, her family plans to take legal action against the Thibodaux Police Department.
BATON ROUGE - Early Saturday, officers stopped a car they say was veering into oncoming traffic and found five pounds of weed and a gun in the vehicle. The Baton Rouge Police Department said 23-year-old Daelon Arrington was driving the car with more than eight ounces of marijuana in small bags, a large bag with 15 ounces and nearly 70 ounces in vacuum-sealed bags.
BATON ROUGE - In a Facebook post, John and Analise Noehl said goodbye to their 8-week-old boy Dominik at Children's Hospital in New Orleans. The next pictures they would take are mugshots after being arrested Wednesday, now suspects in the death of their child. "I was very, very shocked," said...
Comments / 0