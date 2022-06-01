ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Pictured is a Vietnam-era Huey

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article► Pictured is a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter being installed...

24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Battle Of WWII

WWII lasted from 1939 until 1945. It was a truly global war with major battles that stretched from the Pacific islands to Japan and Russia, throughout Northern Africa, all of Europe, and with naval battles in both the Atlantic and Pacific. Entire cities were destroyed, particularly in Europe and Japan. The war against Japan was […]
MilitaryTimes

Vietnam Medal of Honor Marine dies after decade-long battle with cancer

Medal of Honor recipient retired Marine Sgt. Maj. John L. Canley died Wednesday after a decade-long battle with cancer, according to the Marine Corps. Born Dec. 20, 1937, in Caledonia, Arkansas, Canley was 84 years old. He had enlisted in the Corps in 1953 and retired as a sergeant major in 1981, with three deployments to Vietnam.
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
The Atlantic

A Whole Age of Warfare Sank With the Moskva

On March 9, 1862, the Union warship Monitor met its Confederate counterpart, Virginia. After a four-hour exchange of fire, the two fought to a draw. It was the first battle of ironclads. In one day, every wooden ship of the line of every naval power became immediately obsolete. On December...
24/7 Wall St.

50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
CBS New York

Retired Marine Corps sergeant gifted $100,000 truck with hand controls after losing legs in Afghanistan

NEW YORK -- A New York City veteran and double-amputee was honored Friday and gifted a new truck, modified with hand controls, at a Memorial Day event at the USS Intrepid."They said an organization wants to donate a truck and I was shocked," retired Sgt. Luis Remache said.Remache tested out his modified Ford F-150, perfectly fitted with hand controls, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. "It's giving me a part of freedom. I'm able to maneuver around more," Remache said. Remache served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly a decade. In 2011, he was severely injured in a grenade blast while on patrol...
MilitaryTimes

New Marine unit added to Philippines military exercise

For nearly 40 years, Marines have joined counterparts in the Philippine-led bilateral exercise known as Balikatan. But the late-March to early April exercise saw a new development when it included the inaugural deployment of the Marine littoral regiment. The 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment is the Corps’ purpose-built unit to develop...
