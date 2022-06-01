Pictured is a Vietnam-era Huey

NEW YORK -- A New York City veteran and double-amputee was honored Friday and gifted a new truck, modified with hand controls, at a Memorial Day event at the USS Intrepid."They said an organization wants to donate a truck and I was shocked," retired Sgt. Luis Remache said.Remache tested out his modified Ford F-150, perfectly fitted with hand controls, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. "It's giving me a part of freedom. I'm able to maneuver around more," Remache said. Remache served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly a decade. In 2011, he was severely injured in a grenade blast while on patrol...
