San Luis Obispo, CA

Public invited to ‘Run for Ukraine’ at June 18 fundraiser

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
All funds raised will directly support the people of Ukraine and will be distributed by on-the-ground volunteers

– A recreational fun run to benefit Ukraine will be held at Laguna Lake Park in San Luis Obispo on Saturday, June 18 starting at 9:30 a.m., sponsored by Unitarian Universalists San Luis Obispo.

Participants are asked to register ahead of time at RunForUkraineSLO.org. Participants can register by donating to the campaign- the donation serves as run registration. Multiple donation levels are available. This event is family-friendly, a flat and easy 5K welcoming walkers, runners, and all who want to support Ukraine and its people. Check-in for the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Parking is limited; participants are encouraged to bike and valet their bikes courtesy of Bike SLO County. Bananas and water courtesy of Tenet Health will be distributed post-race.

All funds raised will directly support the people of Ukraine and will be distributed by on-the-ground volunteers in the eastern city of Kharkiv, which has undergone heavy shelling since the beginning of the war on Feb. 24. Eastern Ukraine has consistently been unable to receive humanitarian aid due to its proximity to the front lines of the war, as reported by the Washington Post and other news outlets. According to Mercy Corps’ Ukraine humanitarian response adviser Steve Gordon, as quoted on CNN:

“…We are not seeing a high-functioning, coordinated international aid effort covering the whole of Ukraine like we often see in other conflict zones…many people are only surviving through support from small Ukrainian civil society organizations like church groups, which are coordinating essential deliveries such as food and medical supplies.”

Volunteers and friends of San Luis Obispo resident Slava Narozhnyi, originally from Kharkiv, will be distributing supplies, food, and aid purchased from the fundraiser directly to those that need it the most, in light of the challenges larger organizations are facing. More information on the volunteers can be found at RunForUkraineSLO.org.

“This is a time of deep distress for the people of Ukraine, and in particular for people in the east, where we are from,” says Slava Narozhnyi. “We are grateful for the support of our Central Coast family and friends, and want to help our loved ones back home.”

For questions, reach out to Zoya Dixon at (310) 633-4563 or zoya.L.Dixon@gmail.com.

Paso Robles Daily News

Public encouraged to participate in city budget workshops

– The public is encouraged to participate in a series of City of Paso Robles budget workshops. A varied list of projects and budget needs for the next budget cycle were outlined at a public hearing on May 31. Reports from each city department provided a financial overview of each division along with proposed staffing plans and supplemental funding requests designed to achieve the adopted goals for 2022-2024.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Cuesta Measure L bond committee releases annual report

Measure L authorized funding for new construction projects, needed repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College. – The Measure L Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee released its 2021 annual report, which was reviewed and accepted by the San Luis Obispo County Community College Board of Trustees at their May 2022 meeting. Measure L is a $275 million general obligation bond voted on by San Luis Obispo County voters in Nov. 2014 that authorizes funding for new construction projects, needed repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

