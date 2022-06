Fire destroys a historical landmark along Route 66 in Laclede County. Fire crews were called to the old Oasis Truck Port and Café early Wednesday afternoon. By the times crews arrived, fire was showing through the roof. Although fire damage was contained to the area of origin, the building suffered extensive smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.

LACLEDE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO