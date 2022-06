(St. Paul, MN) -- A pair of candidates who had been running to attempt to unseat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz this November have dropped out of the race. Former Sheriff in Hennepin County Rich Stanek did not file the necessary paperwork by Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline at the Secretary of State's office. Stanek's campaign has released a statement he will be returning to consulting for law enforcement.

