Florida State

DOJ asks court to reverse order lifting travel mask mandates

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is asking a federal appeals...

www.today.com

Comments / 5

truthhurts
3d ago

Seriously give it a rest.. the mandate has ended with flight and public transportation for some time now, where are all the dead bodies and overwhelmed hospitals? They masks except the N95 never worked. They just needed to give some symbol of hope and I get that. But to beat this dead horse is going overboard. Covid at this point is just like the seasonal flu 😷 no more bite behind that bark. If you wanna mask up feel free to do so. But don’t expect everyone to be on board with that! Live your life

Reply
12
Michelle Stratil
3d ago

Can we just let it go?! If you want to wear a mask, do so. If not, don’t. It’s called “Freedom of choice”!

Reply
12
George Gibbs
3d ago

Masks are only a symbol of submission. They have nothing to do with Covid. Leave us alone!!!

Reply
14
