LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Lee “Ron” Bezeredi, 72, of Leetonia, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home early on the morning of June 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Vivian (Myers) Bezeredi and his loving wife, Alice Bezeredi. He is...

