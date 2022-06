The 'Happy to Chat' Bench initiative began in the United Kingdom in 2019 and has since spread across the world, including to right here in Broome County. There are times a person wants to sit undisturbed and watch the world around them while contemplating their lives. There are other times someone wants to sit and hope for someone to join them and spark up a conversation either because they’re looking to make a friend or just want someone to chat with because they’re lonely or need conversation to take their mind off their troubles.

