Regular Unleaded Over $4 Gallon In Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The oldest car club in America is hosting a national car show in Springfield this weekend to raise money for the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks (BCFO). Pharoahs International Car Club is hosting Hangin’ Dice Nationals Car Show. It is a three-day-long event starting Friday, June 3, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. and […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield learning center closed early on Friday after a fire in the bathroom. The fire started around 10 a.m. at Alpha Tots in a strip mall near Sunshine and Kansas. Investigators say employees extinguished the fire. Investigators say the cause is likely electrical. Nearly 40...
KY3's online hub connecting you to resources and new stories about mental health. Police see trend in smash and grab car break-ins in Springfield. Nice Looking Friday and most stay dry Saturday before rain chances begin to go up into the start of next week.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Springfield, MO using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, many still believe a bachelor’s degree is essential to landing a high-paying job in the United States. Stacker compiled a […]
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rally is expected to bring 5,500 people to Springfield later this month. The BMW Motorcycle Owners of America National Rally is expected to bring about $1.4 million dollars to the local economy. The group will visit Springfield from June 16-18. It will raise money...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
(KTTS News) — A man from Springfield has drowned in Lake Springfield. The Highway Patrol says 35-year-old John Hance drowned after he jumped off a dock Tuesday afternoon and did not resurface. KY3 says rescue crews treated another man who jumped into the water to try and save him.
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Eldon man was hurt Thursday night in a boating crash on the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near the 36-mile mark of the Osage Arm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Bret L. Johnson, 26, was thrown from his personal watercraft after he made a sharp turn and hit another personal watercraft.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from UPS trucks at two locations in Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department, the thefts happened on May 28 through 31. UPS reported 15 catalytic converters stolen in all. The thieves stole some of the catalytic converters from the UPS location on 1920 N. Nias Ave. They stole others from the UPS location on 1939 E. Florida St.
Ava, MO. – An accident that happened yesterday North of Ava has caused injury to a 16-year-old from Norwood. A 2007 Dodge Nitro, driven by a 16-year-old minor from Norwood Missouri, was travelling Southbound on Missouri Highway 5, 3 miles North of Ava, when they crashed at roughly 4:15 PM. The crash occurred as the driver ran off the roadway, struck a rock-made embankment, and overturned their vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The I-44 Eastbound exit ramp to travel Westbound on Chestnut Expressway will be closed until Wednesday, June 8, 2022. According to MoDOT, starting at 1 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, the exit ramp will be closed to allow construction crews to replace the pavement on Chestnut Expressway. Travelers can turn right at […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The search is over for a swimmer who went missing in Lake Springfield Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said John Hance, 35, was swimming near the Low Head Dam around 5 p.m. Tuesday. The report stated after Hance jumped into the water he began to struggle and went underwater. The Springfield […]
OZARK, Mo. – Finley Farms in Ozark Missouri is opening a new upscale fine dining experience on July 1, 2022. Finley Farms describe themselves as a restoration and a reimagination of the historic Ozark Mill in Ozark Missouri they offer fine dining and event venues. Finley Farms said they are opening a fine dining upscale […]
I've added a new item to my bucket list. I'd love a lighthouse. That's not asking much. The truth is I have found a Missouri home that has the Lake of the Ozarks in its backyard and it does have a lighthouse. Mission accomplished. I first found this dreamy place...
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a personal watercraft. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the 36-mile marker of the lake in Camden County. Investigators say, Brett Johnson, 26, suffered moderate injuries. Johnson was ejected from the personal watercraft after the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Fuqua faces five felony counts of stealing a motor vehicle in Greene County. Investigators with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said in 2016, Fuqua committed similar property crimes within Springfield, Greene County and other parts of southwest Missouri. Fuqua then went to prison for those charges and was released in 2021. Deputy Paige Rippee says he picked up right where he left off when he got out.
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Rogers man was killed on June 2 after his motorcycle collided with a tour bus. According to a police report, Justin Craig Fernandez, 38, of Rogers, was traveling east on US Highway 412 at approximately 5:35 a.m. A bus was turning left from the parking lot of a hotel onto […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A large police presence was at the Kum and Go on West Bypass and Chestnut Tuesday, May 31. Springfield Police have cleared the scene but said they have one person in custody. According to SPD, they received a call from the store clerk concerning a person who was asleep in their vehicle […]
Hello neighbors! I cannot express just how excited and blessed we are to share the first edition of the Aurora Advertiser under our family’s ownership. We all sincerely hope you enjoy it and that you will contact us to share your special moments like engagement announcements, weddings, birth announcements, civic and social group news, etc.
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – A bear was spotted in Phelps County Tuesday. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department posted a video of a bear running next to a truck on their Facebook page. The caption of the post read, “Today, Phelps County Deputies were on bear patrol in the Newburg area.” Missouri’s black bear population is […]
