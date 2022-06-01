ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City High senior award-winners

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt commencement ceremonies May 13, Morgan City High School graduates received...

Area births announced

Born to Lantaja Ireyon Janae Robertson and Isaiah James Escort of Morgan City, a girl, Londyn Ariel Escort, on May 6 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19.5 inches. —— Born to Charlie S. Free and Anthony M. Richard of Berwick, a boy,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Caravan gives local alumni a chance to reminisce about Nicholls

Morgan City banker R. Scott Melancon and his wife Cecilia are Nicholls State graduates. Their two sons attended the state’s flagship university. “I tell them that it was the Nicholls State degrees that paid for the LSU degrees,” Melancon said. That’s what Thursday night was all about at...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Nicholls Colonel Caravan returns to Morgan City on Thursday

Nicholls State head football coach Tim Rebowe is scheduled to be part of the Colonel Caravan when it comes to Morgan City on Thursday. The Colonel Caravan will be at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited. It will be the Caravan's first Morgan...
MORGAN CITY, LA
ORA LEE BRASHEAR GARNER

Ora Lee Brashear Garner, 69, a resident and native of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m., with Minister Anthony Stewart officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Former Denham Springs Albertsons sold for $3.7 million. Here are the plans for the space.

The former Albertsons building in Denham Springs has been sold for $3.7 million to a local investor. United Southern Rentals LLC bought the property at 402 S. Range Ave. from TBS, the developers of the building, in a deal that closed Tuesday, said Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Austin and Lauren Buckholtz, also of Saurage Rotenberg, represented the sellers.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
CHARLES ANTHONY WILLIAMS

Charles Anthony Williams, 56, a resident of Spokane, Virginia, and native of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away Jan. 28, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. The St. Mary Veteran Funeral Squad will perform at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan...
PATTERSON, LA
Happy Birthday! St. James Parish man turns 100

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
High School
Education
Beloved Lafayette Restaurant Forced to Close Early Due to Being Short-Staffed—Locals Have Mixed Reactions

One of Lafayette's favorite pizza restaurants has been hit or miss lately due to staffing issues. It's an issue that many businesses have been dealing with for quite some time now, and it seems to have gotten worse coming out of the pandemic. While being short-staffed is a problem that isn't necessarily exclusive to one particular type of business, it seems like the restaurant and food industry bore the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Wheel House for June 1

Patterson Outreach Hurricane Preparedness Drive 8 a.m. to noon, June 4, at Dollar General, 716 Catherine St., Patterson. Needed items: flashlights, batteries, water, canned foods, first aid kits, toiletries and crackers. For info call Allise J. Salazar, 985-992-0630.
PATTERSON, LA
Morgan City police radio logs for June 2-3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:28 p.m.: U.S. 90 West; stalled vehicle. 6:42 p.m.: Railroad and Ditch; complaint. 7:09 p.m.: 1400 block North Third; removal of subject. 7:11 p.m.: 1000...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Market at the Marina this Saturday, June 4 in Houma

Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, June 4, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
HOUMA, LA

Community Policy