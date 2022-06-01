Morgan City High senior award-winners

Born to Lantaja Ireyon Janae Robertson and Isaiah James Escort of Morgan City, a girl, Londyn Ariel Escort, on May 6 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 19.5 inches. —— Born to Charlie S. Free and Anthony M. Richard of Berwick, a boy,...
The City of Thibodaux announced its Municipal Pool and Splash Pad will be closed on Saturday, June 4, due to a swim meet being held by Tiger Sharks Swim Team. The Municipal Pool and Splash Pad will reopen on Sunday, June 5, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Morgan City banker R. Scott Melancon and his wife Cecilia are Nicholls State graduates. Their two sons attended the state’s flagship university. “I tell them that it was the Nicholls State degrees that paid for the LSU degrees,” Melancon said. That’s what Thursday night was all about at...
Nicholls State head football coach Tim Rebowe is scheduled to be part of the Colonel Caravan when it comes to Morgan City on Thursday. The Colonel Caravan will be at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday. The public is invited. It will be the Caravan's first Morgan...
Ora Lee Brashear Garner, 69, a resident and native of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Mt. Era Baptist Church, 406 Lawrence St., Morgan City, from 9 a.m. until funeral services at 11 a.m., with Minister Anthony Stewart officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the Morgan City Cemetery.
The former Albertsons building in Denham Springs has been sold for $3.7 million to a local investor. United Southern Rentals LLC bought the property at 402 S. Range Ave. from TBS, the developers of the building, in a deal that closed Tuesday, said Carmen Austin of Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate. Austin and Lauren Buckholtz, also of Saurage Rotenberg, represented the sellers.
Charles Anthony Williams, 56, a resident of Spokane, Virginia, and native of Patterson, Louisiana, passed away Jan. 28, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. The St. Mary Veteran Funeral Squad will perform at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth St., Morgan...
A few months ago, former Woodlawn High School football coach Mike Moock said he probably would not have been an advocate for blood donation. But a horrific life event intervened. “When you got a horse in the race, it sure becomes a different ballgame. The primary goal is to get...
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — A St. James Parish man is celebrating his centennial. Edwin Octave Jr. turns 100 years old today. Edwin “DoLou” Octave Jr. is the father of 15 children, 53 grandchildren, 124 great-grandchildren and 48 great-great-grandchildren. Loved ones say he is the rock of his family and a staple in the community.
The trouble with this story is you can’t really be sure of anything. A famous 19th-century artist was long thought to be a free Black man, conducting a successful career in slavery-era New Orleans. But according to one scholar, maybe he wasn’t of African descent at all. And,...
Sad and unfortunate news coming out of Lafayette, Louisiana as a former multi-sport star athlete for the Longview High Lobos who went on to college has been arrested and charged with murder. Lafayette, Louisiana police were called to a home Saturday morning just after 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare...
One of Lafayette's favorite pizza restaurants has been hit or miss lately due to staffing issues. It's an issue that many businesses have been dealing with for quite some time now, and it seems to have gotten worse coming out of the pandemic. While being short-staffed is a problem that isn't necessarily exclusive to one particular type of business, it seems like the restaurant and food industry bore the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic.
Patterson Outreach Hurricane Preparedness Drive 8 a.m. to noon, June 4, at Dollar General, 716 Catherine St., Patterson. Needed items: flashlights, batteries, water, canned foods, first aid kits, toiletries and crackers. For info call Allise J. Salazar, 985-992-0630.
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:28 p.m.: U.S. 90 West; stalled vehicle. 6:42 p.m.: Railroad and Ditch; complaint. 7:09 p.m.: 1400 block North Third; removal of subject. 7:11 p.m.: 1000...
Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, June 4, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market offers our community an opportunity to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
