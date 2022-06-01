KSGF Happy Hour at Whiskey Tango

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rally is expected to bring 5,500 people to Springfield later this month. The BMW Motorcycle Owners of America National Rally is expected to bring about $1.4 million dollars to the local economy. The group will visit Springfield from June 16-18. It will raise money...
(KTTS News) — Gas prices in Springfield jumped 30 cents a gallon overnight. Most stations were holding at $3.99 a gallon Tuesday. But by Wednesday morning, the price for regular unleaded soared to $4.29 a gallon. The national average for a gallon of gas also jumped by five cents...
(KTTS News) — We now know the name of the man who died after a shooting at a party near Ozark over the Memorial Day weekend. Robert Winningham was 46. The Christian County Sheriff says he got into a fight with someone and fired a handgun. Someone else fired...
(KTTS News) — A Greene County judge is hearing the trial of a man charged with killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Luis Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Police say he shot Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr to death after his roommates kicked him out of a home.
(KTTS News) — A man from Springfield has drowned in Lake Springfield. The Highway Patrol says 35-year-old John Hance drowned after he jumped off a dock Tuesday afternoon and did not resurface. KY3 says rescue crews treated another man who jumped into the water to try and save him.
(KTTS News) — The ex-girlfriend of the man charged with killing three people in Springfield has testified in court. Luis Perez is charged with shooting Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr in November 2018. Investigators say the shooting happened after Perez’ roommates kicked him out of a home....
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are investigating more catalytic converter thefts, this time at UPS. KY3 says 15 converters were taken from UPS trucks at two locations in Springfield. But the company says drivers were able to deliver packages without any delays.
(KTTS News) — A woman in Taney County gets ten years in prison on neglect charges. KY3 says Ann Schilling pleaded guilty to financial exploitation for neglecting her husband, who had Alzheimer’s. Authorities believe she lived on his Social Security checks and spent the money on drugs.
(KTTS News) — A family dispute over a trailer led to a deadly shooting in Wright County. Nick Owens, 57, is charged in the shooting death of his nephew Zachery Owens. Deputies say Owens tried to take a trailer from his nephew’s property without him knowing about it.
