Conklin Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Girls
A Town of Conklin man is accused of having inappropriate contact with two girls. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 40-year-old John Ballard on Thursday,...wnbf.com
A Town of Conklin man is accused of having inappropriate contact with two girls. Broome County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested 40-year-old John Ballard on Thursday,...wnbf.com
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1