Conklin Man Accused of Inappropriately Touching Girls

State Police believe speed and heavy rainfall were factors in a fatal one-car accident in Steuben County this week. 20-year-old Michael Hennessy, of Bath, was traveling east on Interstate 86 in the town of Erwin when he lost control of his car as he approached the Interstate 99 ramp. Troopers believe Hennessy’s car spun and struck a guide rail. He was taken to Corning Hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO