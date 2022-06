Liam Payne, 28, is a single man once again, his rep revealed to PEOPLE on May 23. The news comes just hours after his fiancee, Maya Henry, 22, took to social media to react to a fan-posted photo of the former One Direction singer with another woman, saying, “I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman. This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

