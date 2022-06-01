ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

More seek gun training in Taiwan as Ukraine war drives home China threat

By Ann Wang
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCuhU_0fwrKqyh00

TAIPEI (Reuters) - From tour guides to tattoo artists, some in Taiwan are taking shooting lessons for the first time in their lives as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ratchets up anxiety at the prospect of giant neighbour China making a similar move on the democratic island.

China’s growing military pressure on the island it claims as its own, combined with the conflict in Ukraine, has spurred debate about how to boost defences in Taiwan, which is weighing whether to extend compulsory military service.

Since the war in Ukraine started three months ago, bookings have nearly quadrupled for lessons in how to shoot airsoft guns, or low-power devices designed to shoot non-metallic projectiles, said an official of a combat skills training company in Taiwan.

“More and more people are coming to take part,” said Max Chiang, chief executive of Polar Light, which is based in a suburb of the capital, Taipei.

Some of those who came to the shooting range this year had not handled guns before, he said, adding that numbers had “tripled or quadrupled” since the start of the Ukraine conflict, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

Some in Taiwan fear that China, which has never ruled out using force to bring the island under its control, may ramp up the pressure, taking advantage of a West distracted by efforts to support and equip Ukraine in its response to Moscow.

Taiwan has raised its alert level but has reported no unusual military movements by Beijing.

Those preparing against a threat from China include Su Chun, a 39-year-old tattoo artist who was determined to learn how to use air guns.

“I wanted to learn some combat skills, including those that are not just limited to using a gun. Maybe skills to be able to react to any kind of situation,” he said.

But gun training would be useful if the government called up reservists like himself to repulse a Chinese invasion, Su added.

“Most people don’t want to go to war, I also don’t want to go to war, but in the unfortunate event of this really happening, I will be mentally prepared.”

Use of airsoft guns, popular for military simulation, is taught as a competition sport in Taiwan, which tightly controls gun ownership, but many of the movements and tactics involved resemble combat skills, from shooting posture to aiming.

The devices use compressed air to carry less dangerous projectiles, such as small plastic balls, to their targets.

At the Taipei shooting range one Sunday afternoon, dozens of students picked up air guns for the first time as trainers explained safety guidelines and basic details.

There was an “urgent” need to learn more about defensive weapons after the war in Ukraine, said tour guide Chang Yu, who attended the entry-level course with his wife.

“The Ukraine-Russia war has made the threat from across the Strait real,” said the 34-year-old clad in bullet belt and goggles, referring to the waterway between Taiwan and China.

“It made us think how we should prepare ourselves if that happens in Taiwan.”

The couple had assembled protective gear at home, from pepper spray to an alarm system for intruders, he added.

Besides the gun training, some politicians in Taiwan have urged the public to start thinking about survival plans for a time when most cities are without electricity and water supplies for days.

Lin Ping-yu of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, who is running for a council seat, said the Ukraine war had prompted him to prepare survival kits for his family, complete with emergency food supplies and batteries, in case of the worst.

“Think about how you can help yourself and others survive,” added Lin, the author of a book about the military threat from China.

“We are facing enormous risks. Risks of losing freedom and democracy, of losing everything in our daily life.”

(This story corrects typo in Lin Ping-yu’s last name in paragraph 21)

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Ukraine#Guns#Polar Light
Washington Examiner

If China ends up invading Taiwan, it started last weekend

China’s latest aggressive military activities near Taiwan have many observers speculating if, or when, Beijing will invade the island democracy. If China does end up moving against the island, the process started last weekend, when Beijing made yet another assertive messaging effort and Washington did the exact opposite. When...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia's huge snub to China and Russia as the country rips up their invites to a major weapons summit

The Australian Navy has banned China and Russia from a major international military summit in a bitter snub amid rising tensions with the two powers. The Indo Pacific 2022 International Maritime Exposition begins in Sydney on Tuesday, with arms dealers from more than 700 defence companies across the globe showing off the latest cutting-edge Navy technology in a bid to win a piece of Australia's $270billion military budget over the next decade.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Reuters

China says warned U.S. warship as it transited Taiwan Strait

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday that it had monitored and warned a U.S. warship that had sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a mission that happened shortly after China carried out drills near the island. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the guided-missile cruiser USS...
MILITARY
Fox News

Gen. Keane calls for end to US 'strategic ambiguity' with China: They need to understand we will defend Taiwan

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) called on the U.S. to end the practice of "strategic ambiguity" with China and move to a clear policy. On "America's Newsroom" Monday, Keane said President Xi Jinping has broken the status quo that was set in the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which he argues should prompt the U.S. to defend Taiwan.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

462K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy